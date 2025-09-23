This Tiny California Gold Rush Town Has Old-World Inns, Sourdough Bakeries, And Outdoor Adventures

If you're craving small-town charm, you could do a lot worse than California Gold Country. This slice of the Golden State runs the length of the Western Sierra Nevada, unfolding in a montage of hills, rivers, and enchanting little towns that can trace their lineage back to the days of the 49ers. While the headline acts are dazzling and historic, Nevada City and the perfectly-preserved coffee and beer hub of Auburn, there are also hidden gems like Volcano.

Hidden among the hills to the east of Jackson, Volcano is a pint-sized town of under 100 permanent residents, but it wasn't always this sleepy. During the city's boom in the 1850s, there were a whopping 300 separate homes here, along with theaters, saloons, and a library, a town developed solely for gold-hungry miners prospecting in the nearby creeks. Hints of that bygone era remain today. You'll find evidence in the historical landmarks in the area, including the St. George Hotel, which has stood since 1863, and the ruined town jail from 1857.

Volcano might have the feel of a remote frontier settlement, but it's actually pretty easy to get to. Sacramento International Airport is under a 1.5-hour drive to the northwest, with plenty of arrivals that come in from all over the U.S. The alternative is to take the glorious fall color road show that is the Carson Pass, an ultra-scenic route that links Volcano to Lake Tahoe in under two hours.