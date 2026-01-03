Western North Carolina's Smoky Mountain Getaway Is A Sparkling Highland Lake With Mountain Biking And Kayaking
Some of North Carolina's most pristine waters are hiding in and around the Smokies. Whether you're looking for an adrenaline-pumping adventure or a serene escape, Fontana Lake has your number. At 29 miles long, with more than 240 miles of shoreline, this clear, high mountain lake at an elevation of around 1,700 feet is your aquatic playground for fishing, boating, kayaking, and jet skiing. The area also happens to be home to one of the top places to mountain bike in the country.
"Fontana is a beautiful and clean lake that is not very busy, so it allows lots of chill time that we don't normally get when we are home," says Erin Barrett, who lives in Mars Hill, North Carolina, two hours northeast, and frequents the area with her family. "We bring our bikes to ride at Tsali, our boat to explore all the fingers of the lake, and jump off rocks." With a rocky shoreline, the best way to access swimmable water is by boat, but the Fingerlake Day Use Area offers an accessible, peaceful place to take a dip by the shore and relax against a gorgeous mountain backdrop.
Epic trails, paddling adventures, and rollercoaster roads
Mountain bikers travel to Fontana Lake from across the country to tackle the Tsali Recreation Area's four-loop trail system, featuring single track trails, old logging roads, and vistas over the water. If you're not quite ready for the more challenging Tsali trails, Fontana Village offers 20 miles of biking and hiking trails for all experience levels. You can rent gear and book tours at Fontana Village, or 25 miles east in Bryson City, an immaculate Smokies gateway that's filled with charm and caters to outdoor enthusiasts. Here, you can leave the logistics to the experts like the folks at Carolina Bound Adventures, with guided experiences like a mountain biking trip with waterfalls or a day of kayak fishing on Fontana Lake. The lake's clear, deep waters and mountain views also make it the perfect place to end your day with a guided sunset paddle.
The adventures continue from the trails to "The Tail." The Tail of the Dragon sounds like a roller coaster, but it's the name of a legendary stretch of road packed with 318 curves in just 11 miles. If you travel with someone who lives for F1 races on Sundays or personally relates to "Sons of Anarchy," this might be their jam.
Where to stay and getting to Fontana Lake
Fontana Lake is a convenient yet quiet place to set up camp and take in the natural surroundings. Set up your RV and tent sites at the Campground at Fontana Village, where you can camp beneath the 480-foot-tall Fontana Dam on the banks of the Little Tennessee River. Campers have access to all resort amenities at Fontana Village, including mini golf and a pool with a lazy river. For a romantic getaway, the adults-only inn Lakeview at Fontana offers a modern space in the mountains to unplug — there is no Wi-Fi here. Booking a session in their treetop soaking cabanas is a must, with one Google reviewer saying, "The views were truly remarkable, and the cabana itself provided a wonderfully relaxing atmosphere."
Knoxville, Tennessee, is the closest major airport hub with McGhee Tyson Airport (TYS), about 60 miles north of Fontana Lake. The lake is located along the southern border of Great Smoky Mountain National Park, so be sure to carve out some time to explore America's most visited national park. Hike to the park's highest point on the Kuwohi Trail, and hit up the Cataloochee Valley for your best chance of viewing wildlife like elk.