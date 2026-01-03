Western North Carolina's Smoky Mountain Getaway Is A Sparkling Highland Lake With Mountain Biking And Kayaking

Some of North Carolina's most pristine waters are hiding in and around the Smokies. Whether you're looking for an adrenaline-pumping adventure or a serene escape, Fontana Lake has your number. At 29 miles long, with more than 240 miles of shoreline, this clear, high mountain lake at an elevation of around 1,700 feet is your aquatic playground for fishing, boating, kayaking, and jet skiing. The area also happens to be home to one of the top places to mountain bike in the country.

"Fontana is a beautiful and clean lake that is not very busy, so it allows lots of chill time that we don't normally get when we are home," says Erin Barrett, who lives in Mars Hill, North Carolina, two hours northeast, and frequents the area with her family. "We bring our bikes to ride at Tsali, our boat to explore all the fingers of the lake, and jump off rocks." With a rocky shoreline, the best way to access swimmable water is by boat, but the Fingerlake Day Use Area offers an accessible, peaceful place to take a dip by the shore and relax against a gorgeous mountain backdrop.