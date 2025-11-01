America's Top Travel Destination For 2026 Is A Dreamy Community With Breathtaking Mountain Views

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The best places to travel in 2025 showed that travelers were more interested in exploring city outskirts and off-the-beaten-path destinations. According to Expedia's Unpack '26 Destinations of the Year list, data show travelers continue to yearn for authentic experiences with a heavy nature theme. The list introduces 10 cities based on searches on the travel giant's website. Big Sky, Montana, had a 92% uptick in interest, ranking at number one ahead of Okinawa, Japan, and Sardinia, Italy.

Big Sky is often cited as one of the top places to visit in Montana. Snow sports enthusiasts already know rushing down the slopes of one of the highest skiable peaks in the country is a must, but few travelers know you can enjoy Big Sky year-round. Hikers can take advantage of breathtaking mountain views from trails in spring, summer, and fall.

The town of about 3,000 residents has the benefit of being surprisingly accessible. Fly into Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport from about 20 U.S. cities. From there, Big Sky is roughly a 1-hour drive.