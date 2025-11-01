America's Top Travel Destination For 2026 Is A Dreamy Community With Breathtaking Mountain Views
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The best places to travel in 2025 showed that travelers were more interested in exploring city outskirts and off-the-beaten-path destinations. According to Expedia's Unpack '26 Destinations of the Year list, data show travelers continue to yearn for authentic experiences with a heavy nature theme. The list introduces 10 cities based on searches on the travel giant's website. Big Sky, Montana, had a 92% uptick in interest, ranking at number one ahead of Okinawa, Japan, and Sardinia, Italy.
Big Sky is often cited as one of the top places to visit in Montana. Snow sports enthusiasts already know rushing down the slopes of one of the highest skiable peaks in the country is a must, but few travelers know you can enjoy Big Sky year-round. Hikers can take advantage of breathtaking mountain views from trails in spring, summer, and fall.
The town of about 3,000 residents has the benefit of being surprisingly accessible. Fly into Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport from about 20 U.S. cities. From there, Big Sky is roughly a 1-hour drive.
Montana's Big Sky promises outdoor fun for first-time and repeat travelers
The biggest attraction in Big Sky is its natural landscape. In winter, skiing or tubing are the most popular ways of catching views of the mountain ranges. But if you're not interested in the slopes, you can still take a gondola up to Kircliff, a two-story observation deck perched at over 11,000 feet.
In summer, travelers are spoiled for choice in how they connect with nature. Hiking, fishing, and horseback riding are all activities you can pursue in Big Sky. Adrenaline seekers may enjoy white-water rafting on the Gallatin River, one of the best things to do in Montana outside of Glacier National Park. Half- and full-day experiences are led by expert guides that have a knack for storytelling. You'll return to your accommodation with a newfound appreciation for the wonderful Montana wilderness.
Big Sky has a myriad of activities to choose from — perhaps too many, or is there no such thing? Road trippers and passerbys don't need to commit to a multi-day itinerary to see what Big Sky has to offer; 24 hours is enough to explore the town.
A sustainable choice for those who want to travel smart
With the announcement of their 2026 list, Expedia also introduced the Smart Travel Health Check, which the company describes as a framework inspired by the World Tourism & Travel Council's recent report on managing destination overcrowding. Big Sky is reliant on tourism to make its economy work, but it doesn't want to sacrifice the needs of residents or destroy the surrounding nature.
The town has tested multiple destination management initiatives over the years, and its latest plan is a multi-year strategy that prioritizes residents first and tourists second — this same framework earned it the first Smart Travel Health Check from Expedia. That doesn't mean travelers are penalized or ignored when visiting Big Sky. Instead, they are assured that their spending goes directly into addressing complex local issues, such as housing, overcrowding, and staff shortages.
Travelers' interest in Big Sky isn't simply the result of viral online content — it's something that the town and its people have worked toward for a long time. Melanie Fish, travel expert for Expedia, Hotels.com, and Vrbo, told CNBC that the slow rise in popularity can be attributed to the town's evolving food scene and community events. "It's long been known for world-class outdoor recreation, skiing and snowboarding in the winter and hiking, mountain biking and rafting in the summer," she said.