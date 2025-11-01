Sandwiched Between Atlanta And Jacksonville Is A Small Georgia Town With Rural Charm And Delicious Eateries
If you're craving a getaway that lets you slow down and savor the little things, Georgia has several destinations where life moves at a more relaxed pace. Whether you're searching for a cute lakeside town in the Appalachian Mountains, like Hiawassee, or a rustic stay in the Blue Ridge Mountains, like at the nature-inspired Barnsley Resorts, you get to unplug and reconnect with your surroundings. If you're looking for simplicity in a pastoral atmosphere, the quaint town of Eastman should be your next destination. Situated in the middle of the Peach State, this Dodge County city is the kind of place where everybody knows their neighbors and local businesses line the streets. And for foodies, one thing is certain here: your stomach is going to be very happy with all the delicious food options.
Named after industrialist William Pitt Eastman, the city was built on logging and the timber trade when it was first founded. The 20th century brought Eastman into the spotlight when WS Stuckey, Sr., opened the famous pecan stand, Stuckey's, which went on to serve one of the nation's most beloved on-the-go snacks. Despite this, Eastman retained its peaceful, underrated quality throughout the years — this small-town charm appeals to visitors seeking a low-key getaway.
Eastman is located two hours south of Atlanta by car. If you're coming from Jacksonville, the drive is a little longer, at around three hours. For visitors flying in from out of state, the nearest major airport is Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, which is just 13 miles away from the city. Those looking to stay for the weekend can book a room at Peacock Place, a stunning historical Victorian home in downtown Eastman. Quality Inn and Sunrise Inn are popular options, too, situated just a short drive from the town center.
Enjoy the rural vibes and outdoor recreation of Eastman, Georgia
Eastman is a wonderful place to take out your fishing equipment and spend some time at the Dodge County Public Fishing Area. This green space is home to a 104-acre lake that's teeming with largemouth bass, channel catfish, bluegill, crappie, and other species. If you brought your hunting gear instead of a rod and reel, you can hunt deer and turkey in the area. Otherwise, have a picnic here and soak in the great outdoors. Some people like to set up camp at Dream RV Parks, found just outside the fishing area, to truly embrace the countryside feel. Featuring full hookups, fishing ponds, fire pits, picnic facilities, and kayaking and paddleboating opportunities, this campground makes for the perfect nature escape.
In the mood for a round of golf? Then head to the Dodge County Golf Club. Practice your swings on the nine-hole, par-36 course, complete with water features, gentle slopes, and sand pits that make every game an exciting challenge. Back in the center of town, you can go for a walk in Eastman City Park, attend an event at the Magnolia Theater, and pass by the University of Georgia mascot's monument, Mr. Angel.
There's also the option to go treasure hunting at Browser's Flea Market. Dozens of vendors offer vintage items and unique finds, spanning from baby clothing and home decor to teaware and fun knick-knacks. You just might find a quirky new items for your kitchen or a cute glass jug that make great souvenirs. Whatever you do, you can't go without visiting the original Stuckey's store marker, located in the very same place where Stuckey set up his stand. Of course, get yourself a pecan log roll and munch on the iconic candy. Don't forget to try the praline, glazed, and sea salted pecans, too.
Mouthwatering food awaits in Eastman, Georgia
Whether it's breakfast, lunch, or dinner, Eastman knows how to satisfy your cravings. Make your way to Rolling In Dough in the morning for bacon biscuits, ham sandwiches, sausage dogs, pancakes, and more. Not in the mood for a savory breakfast? Get their raspberry donuts or sour cream cake instead. If you like to start your mornings with coffee and a croissant, The Bean is where you need to be. This coffeeshop has all your favorites — macchiatos, lattes, drip coffee — but their specialty items are what you need to order. The white cheesecake mocha, caramel butter pecan latte, and white toffee shaken espresso are too good to miss.
For lunch, head to I Heart Tacos for some Mexican deliciousness. Start with a nachos plate and jalapeño dip before ordering taquitos and street tacos. Savor it with a side of veggie fajita and shrimp chimichanga. Better yet, have the green burrito or Chipotle quesadilla. Nabo's BBQ serves up crowd-pleasers like smoked ribs, pork, brisket, fried and pulled chicken, and more meaty dishes. Their sandwiches are a hit, too, whether you get the rib, barbecue pork, or pulled chicken. You can also play it safe by getting a barbecue loaded potato.
Japanese food lovers can indulge in teriyaki chicken, hibachi steak, shrimp bowls, miso soup, and crab rolls at Mei's Japanese Express. Priscilla's Restaurant, on the other hand, offers meals that remind you of home — think grilled cheese, peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, and hamburger steak with gravy. When seafood is on your mind, Sharks Fish and Chicken has your back with catfish, flounder, whiting, and jumbo shrimp. After your inland adventures, drive 2.5 hours toward the coast to enjoy Darien's beaches, natural beauty, and tasty seafood.