Sandwiched Between Atlanta And Jacksonville Is A Small Georgia Town With Rural Charm And Delicious Eateries

If you're craving a getaway that lets you slow down and savor the little things, Georgia has several destinations where life moves at a more relaxed pace. Whether you're searching for a cute lakeside town in the Appalachian Mountains, like Hiawassee, or a rustic stay in the Blue Ridge Mountains, like at the nature-inspired Barnsley Resorts, you get to unplug and reconnect with your surroundings. If you're looking for simplicity in a pastoral atmosphere, the quaint town of Eastman should be your next destination. Situated in the middle of the Peach State, this Dodge County city is the kind of place where everybody knows their neighbors and local businesses line the streets. And for foodies, one thing is certain here: your stomach is going to be very happy with all the delicious food options.

Named after industrialist William Pitt Eastman, the city was built on logging and the timber trade when it was first founded. The 20th century brought Eastman into the spotlight when WS Stuckey, Sr., opened the famous pecan stand, Stuckey's, which went on to serve one of the nation's most beloved on-the-go snacks. Despite this, Eastman retained its peaceful, underrated quality throughout the years — this small-town charm appeals to visitors seeking a low-key getaway.

Eastman is located two hours south of Atlanta by car. If you're coming from Jacksonville, the drive is a little longer, at around three hours. For visitors flying in from out of state, the nearest major airport is Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, which is just 13 miles away from the city. Those looking to stay for the weekend can book a room at Peacock Place, a stunning historical Victorian home in downtown Eastman. Quality Inn and Sunrise Inn are popular options, too, situated just a short drive from the town center.