California's Lesser-Traveled Scenic Byway Is A Postcard-Worthy Drive Full Of Inviting Towns And Wild Forests

Just 56 miles past Weaverville, at the intersection of the scenic byway with Highway 96, pull over in the small town of Willow Creek for a pit stop at the eccentric Willow Creek-China Flat Museum & Bigfoot Collection. This museum is exactly what it says on the tin: It's a museum dedicated to the town's history, largely involving the logging industry, paired with a permanent exhibition all about Bigfoot (or Sasquatch, as it's sometimes known). Willow Creek is referred to as the Bigfoot capital of the world, and cryptid aficionados will be entranced by the extensive array of maps, articles, and pictures of Bigfoot sightings, along with other assorted ephemera and print casts. And don't miss a peek into the gift shop to pick up Bigfoot memorabilia as a souvenir of this quirky museum. Know before you go: The museum is closed from November to April — though visits can sometimes be arranged with a volunteer during those months, so reach out ahead of time to inquire.

From here, hit the road — taking in the scenery along the way — and before you know it, you'll be at the byway's endpoint, Blue Lake, an inviting town to stretch your legs. Located on the banks of the Mad River, Blue Lake is a delightful small town that proclaims itself to have "some of the best weather in Humboldt County." Relax in the sunshine at Perigot Park, grab a locally-made microbrew at Paskenta Mad River Brewing Tap Room, or take in a performance at Dell'Arte Theatre.