California's Lesser-Traveled Scenic Byway Is A Postcard-Worthy Drive Full Of Inviting Towns And Wild Forests
California is rightfully famous for its beautiful drives, and for the hidden gems they uncover: From tide pools at this wild Malibu beach off the Pacific Coast Highway to Moss Landing, a family-friendly spot along Highway 1. But for discerning road-trippers hoping to veer off the beaten track and go somewhere less heavily touristed, the Trinity Scenic Byway is a beautiful and lesser-known route to consider. Otherwise known as Highway 299, this road less traveled takes you through charming towns, verdant forests, and a multitude of varied landscapes over the course of its 140 miles.
Trinity Scenic Byway connects Highway 101 with Interstate 5, and as its Forest Service-granted slogan, "From the Valley Oaks to the Redwood Coast," implies, the highway traverses a range of ecosystems and climate zones as well as a variety of flora and fauna. Driving it will grant you a postcard-worthy introduction to the rich tapestry of California's landscapes, towns, and history. So pack up the car with snacks, load up a good playlist, and hit the open road.
Punctuate your journey with stops in these small towns
Start your trip in the historic town of Shasta, just outside of Redding. Shasta, which used to be referred to as the "Queen City" of Northern California, has historical import that belies its minuscule size. During the California Gold Rush of the mid-1800s, the settlement was a prominent commercial hub for other mining towns — and saw some gold discoveries of its own — before falling into decline. Today, it's been preserved as a state historic site, where you can check out a restored courthouse, barn, and 19th-century stagecoach, among other relics.
From Shasta, carry on about 45 minutes to the inviting historic town of Weaverville. Weaverville's historic district is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and centers around the town's Main Street — which, conveniently, doubles as Highway 299 or Trinity Scenic Byway. Many of the historic buildings here date back to the 19th century and are representative of the town's gold mining-era legacy. To stretch your legs after sitting in the car, consider embarking on a self-guided walking tour to explore the area and learn more about Weaverville's history. Notably, you'll want to make sure to see the Temple of the Forest Beneath the Clouds: California's oldest Chinese temple in continuous use. Now part of Weaverville Joss House State Historic Park to ensure its preservation, this Taoist temple speaks to the region's rich history of Chinese immigration and culture — and even features artifacts from the Tong War in 1854 — making it a fascinating spot to visit.
Stop in quirky Willow Creek en route to Blue Lake
Just 56 miles past Weaverville, at the intersection of the scenic byway with Highway 96, pull over in the small town of Willow Creek for a pit stop at the eccentric Willow Creek-China Flat Museum & Bigfoot Collection. This museum is exactly what it says on the tin: It's a museum dedicated to the town's history, largely involving the logging industry, paired with a permanent exhibition all about Bigfoot (or Sasquatch, as it's sometimes known). Willow Creek is referred to as the Bigfoot capital of the world, and cryptid aficionados will be entranced by the extensive array of maps, articles, and pictures of Bigfoot sightings, along with other assorted ephemera and print casts. And don't miss a peek into the gift shop to pick up Bigfoot memorabilia as a souvenir of this quirky museum. Know before you go: The museum is closed from November to April — though visits can sometimes be arranged with a volunteer during those months, so reach out ahead of time to inquire.
From here, hit the road — taking in the scenery along the way — and before you know it, you'll be at the byway's endpoint, Blue Lake, an inviting town to stretch your legs. Located on the banks of the Mad River, Blue Lake is a delightful small town that proclaims itself to have "some of the best weather in Humboldt County." Relax in the sunshine at Perigot Park, grab a locally-made microbrew at Paskenta Mad River Brewing Tap Room, or take in a performance at Dell'Arte Theatre.
Take in the wild forests, and how to get to Trinity Scenic Byway
What's a trip to Northern California without seeing some jaw-dropping nature? You can't drive this route without stopping to spend quality time in Shasta-Trinity National Forest. Be aware that the best time to visit is the summer, as the majority of the forest's recreation sites are only open to the public between May and September (you'll want to check the exact dates with the Forest Service). Whether your preferred way of exploring the forest is hiking, mountain biking, bouldering, horse riding, kayaking – or a variety of other outdoor activities – there's something for you here.
To access the starting point of the Trinity Scenic Byway, you have multiple options. Redding has a small airport, with flights coming in daily from San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Seattle — so you can easily fly here from a larger city and rent a car on arrival. If you're driving, it's a 2.5-hour drive from the nearest major city, Sacramento. And if you still haven't gotten your forest fix after this picturesque road trip, start making plans for this underrated redwood drive through otherworldly scenery.