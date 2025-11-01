Just Outside Milwaukee Lies Lake Views And Wooded Trails In An Under-The-Radar, Waterfront Suburb

Milwaukee is known for being America's most affordable lake destination and the 'culinary capital of the Midwest.' But if you venture a little outside the city, you'll find a hidden gem where the pace is slower, the air smells fresher, and instead of the hum of city life you can hear the sound of lapping water and rustling leaves. Welcome to Muskego, Wisconsin — a charming suburb just 20 miles from downtown Milwaukee. Even though it's a short drive from Milwaukee, it feels a world away from the hustle and bustle of the city. Here, locals and visitors alike meander down tree-lined trails, take in serene lake views, and don warm scarves and mittens to enjoy Wisconsin's winter wonderland.

Getting to Muskego from out of town is a breeze. This under-the-radar suburb is a short 30-minute trip from the Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport. If you don't plan on renting a car, you can hop on the local bus line which will take you from the airport right to the heart of Muskego. Once you arrive, everything in Muskego, from lakeside parks to cozy local spots, is just a short drive or pleasant walk away.