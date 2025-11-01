Situated In The Foothills Of Alabama's Appalachian Mountains Is A Fast-Paced Festival Town With Outdoor Fun

For half a century, Winfield, Alabama has been hosting an annual Mule Day festival. On the fourth weekend of September, Winfield is all about mules. This festival celebrates the town's agricultural roots and the animals who put in the hard work along the way. The first Mule Day was held in 1975 and it's been a hit ever since, bringing upwards of 25,000 people to Winfield each year. The mule-themed festivities are wide ranging and lively. A place where the whole family can find something they like to do.

The festival kicks off on Friday with live music and the Mule Night 5K midnight run. On Saturday the fun continues with the Mule Day Parade, where the town's streets are filled with mules and buggies making their way downtown. Saturday is also the day for the car show, antique tractor show, and disc golf tournament. Throughout the festival, shoppers can peruse the Mule Day market which is filled with a variety of local food and craft vendors. It's a weekend that perfectly captures Winfield's pride in its heritage and its knack for bringing people together. If you still haven't gotten enough of mules after the festival, you can take a quick 40-minute drive over to Jasper, Alabama's most peaceful lakeside city, to see the painted mule statues all over town.