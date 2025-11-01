Arkansas' Fishing Paradise Is An Underrated City Framed By A River, Mountain Peaks, And Charming Parks
Often overlooked and underrated, Dardanelle, Arkansas and its namesake lake (located right in the center of the Arkansas River Valley) stand out as a fishing paradise. Nestled against the backdrop of the Ouachita Mountains, this little town, spread out over less than 4 square miles with a population of around 4,500 people, is framed by charming parks, majestic mountain peaks, and a scenic river. Visitors can fly into Memorial Field Airport in Hot Springs (about 72 miles away) or the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport in Little Rock (approximately 85 miles away), rent a car, and drive to Dardanelle. Dardanelle can be reached via Arkansas Highway 7 for tourists traveling north or south, by Arkansas Highways 22 or 27 if driving east, and by Interstate 40/Arkansas Highway 247 if traveling west.
Be sure to spend time shopping at Millyn's, Love's Flower and Gift Shop, and Stowe Creek Gallery before exploring the historic downtown district, where markers give information on the town's history. There is only one motel, an Economy Inn, in Dardanelle; however, there are plenty of chain hotels 5 miles away in Russellville. The Dardanelle area also has a good selection of short-term rental cabins and campsites (both tent and RV) available. You won't find any place to stay as elegant as Arkansas' hot springs resorts or as "wild" as the luxury hotel in Arkansas where big cats sleep. Still, any of these choices would make a great home base while you explore all the natural beauty that scenic Dardanelle has to offer. You won't go hungry in Dardanelle, either; the town has some well-known fast-food chain restaurants as well as local sit-down options like The Front Street Grill and La Casa del Sol Restaurant.
Fishing at Dardanelle
Arkansas, living up to its name as the Natural State, has plenty of lakes to fish, including North America's largest oxbow lake. Dardanelle's claim to fame is Lake Dardanelle, a 34,000-acre reservoir on the Arkansas River; the lake's size (nearly 2 miles wide in some spots) and the area's moderate winter weather make it the perfect place for major bass-fishing tournaments. Largemouth bass are stocked in the lake, while white bass are native to the Arkansas River and make their way to the lake. The lake is also home to large catfish (channel, flathead, and blue), sunfish (striped, spotted, bluegill, and redear), bream, crappie, and striper. Guests over 15 years of age will need an Arkansas fishing license.
The lake has several launch ramps to begin a great day on the lake. You can fish the coves or enjoy water sports, such as tubing, waterskiing, and wakeboarding, while enjoying spectacular views. Jetskis, kayaks, and canoes are welcome on the water. Don't own a boat? You don't have to miss out on the fun. Rentals, along with fuel and food, are available at the full-service marina. Dardanelle Lake, which boasts 315 miles of shoreline, also has fishing piers (some wheelchair-accessible), a boardwalk (perfect for viewing the amazing sunsets), and a swimming beach.
Camping among the mountain peaks in Dardanelle
There are two campgrounds to enjoy while visiting Lake Dardanelle State Park, and a "bonus" campground to consider as well: the one in nearby Mount Nebo State Park. Located on the Dardanelle side of Lake Dardanelle State Park, Riverview Recreation Area and Campground is a Class B RV Park with 18 sites, offering stunning views of Lake Dardanelle and the Arkansas River. On the Russellville side of the park, there are 57 campsites, including 16 Class AAA, 14 Class AA, and 27 Class B sites.
Mount Nebo State Park is perched on the top of the 1,350-foot mountain with which it shares a name. There are 15 cabins in the park; a dozen of them are situated along the bluff and offer spectacular views of the river valley at the base of the mountain. Additionally, there are 34 campsites; 10 are hike-in sites and 24 are sites that can accommodate Class B RVs. In addition to the views, there are plenty of activities to enjoy, such as tennis, swimming, picnicking, and around 30 miles of trails for hiking or mountain biking. Stop by the visitor center to learn more about the area and get a souvenir from the gift shop.
Before you leave the area, spend some time enjoying the peacefulness of Holla Bend National Wildlife Refuge. There's no bad time to visit the refuge — during the spring and summer, there are gorgeous wildflowers, nesting songbirds, baby turkeys, and amphibians. Fall and winter bring their own brand of beauty, including migratory birds like ducks and geese, as well as white-tail deer. In addition, bald eagles have been seen in the refuge all year long, but most sightings occur in winter and early spring.