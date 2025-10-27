South Carolina's Underrated City At The Base Of The Blue Ridge Mountains Has Downtown Delights And Walkable Trails

Tucked into the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Easley, South Carolina, blends small-town charm, a cozy coffee scene, and a touch of history. The town's location offers quick access to scenic waterfalls and hiking trails, making it a great base for outdoor adventures, while the lively downtown area features plenty of attractions, all within an easy walk. Just a short drive away from the town resides Devils Fork State Park, home to the pristine, crystal-clear Lake Jocassee — a stunning reservoir famed for its cool, crisp waters perfect for swimming, kayaking, tubing, and scuba diving. Getting to Easley is convenient if you are flying to Greenville–Spartanburg International Airport (GSP), which is about 35 minutes by car from the town. You can also arrive by road, as downtown Greenville lies just 13 miles away — roughly a 25-minute drive through the rolling South Carolina foothills.

What makes Easley a must-visit destination for many is its storied past. The town's history began with railroads. Originally, the rail line was planned to bypass the area, but local residents persuaded the authorities to let the line run through town. "Some people that lived in what is now the city of Easley volunteered to build a depot if they would run it through Easley, and they did," John Cutchin of the Easley Area Museum told WSPA.com. He added, "The railroad was instrumental to the cotton mills coming to this area." The establishment of the railroads and the cotton mills shaped Easley's identity and fueled its growth. To delve into Easley's rich history, you can start your visit of the town at the Easley Area Museum, which highlights the community's textile heritage and features unique artifacts like a donated 1954 Hunt fly shuttle loom.