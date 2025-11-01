Florida's 'Ellis Island Of The South' Is Named For Its Historic Significance And Is One Of The State's Most Iconic Landmarks

One of the most important symbols of the United States is the Statue of Liberty, which iconically welcomed arriving immigrants as they approached Ellis Island. For millions of people, it represented the promise of the American Dream. However, New York City is not the only place in the country that welcomed new arrivals by sea, and the Statue of Liberty isn't the only symbol of new beginnings.

Between 1962 and 1974, Miami's Freedom Tower was used as the Cuban Assistance Center. This was the first stop for thousands of Cuban refugees fleeing the country after Fidel Castro took power in 1959. Florida, being just 90 miles away from Cuba, was a natural port of entry, and in 1962, the U.S. government repurposed the existing building — originally a newspaper headquarters — into a welcome center that could help new arrivals set themselves up with healthcare, housing, and education. Seventeen stories tall and painted in a bright yellow with ornamental features in the Spanish Renaissance style, it became a fixture on the Miami skyline and was eventually known amongst Cuban exiles as "El Refugio."

Social services were provided in the building up until 1974, and after a few tumultuous decades under various owners, it was sold to Miami Dade College in 2005, which maintains the National Landmark as a free exhibition space. Here's what you need to know before you visit this piece of Miami history.