Arkansas' Largest Privately-Owned Show Cave Is An Enchanting Underground Paradise With 'Bottomless' Lakes

Cosmic Cavern takes some effort to get to, if you are traveling from any of the closest major cities. Tulsa is about a three-hour drive away, while Fayetteville is an 80-minute drive. If you are familiar with the local area, Cosmic Cavern seems less far-flung, as it's just 20 miles east of Eureka Springs, a unique, funky city bursting with creativity and mountain charm.

Discovered in 1845, you can now take guided tours of Cosmic Cavern, which last an hour and 15 minutes. Visitors are wowed from every direction as they are led through well-lit pathways past mesmerizing stalactites, stalagmites, and cave bacon. Soda straws sprinkle the ceiling, one of which is the longest in the Ozarks at 9 feet. Sparkling draperies flow down the walls, and pristine, mineral-rich helictites are suspended overhead, seeming to defy gravity. It's comfortable to visit Cosmic Cavern regardless of the season, as it remains a steady 64 degrees year-round.

As you venture a little deeper, you'll reach South Lake, where trout once thrived. North Lake caused quite a stir when it was discovered, as it wasn't found until 1993. It's reached via the "North Lake Passage," which is said to feature some of the cave's most dazzling formations. When the lakes are described as bottomless, that isn't hyperbole. Their exact depths have never been measured, deepening (so to speak) the cave's natural mystique.