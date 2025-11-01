North Carolina's Amish Community Enchants With Handcrafted Goods, Rural Scenery, And Old-Time Fiddle Music
The elevated fields and rocky terrains of Pennsylvania and Ohio are often associated with Amish culture, contained within small pocket communities. It's no surprise, since the largest and oldest Amish settlements in the U.S. are divided between the two states. There are hundreds of thousands of people adhering to Amish religious and cultural rules who live between the prairies and Appalachian ridges. But head south to the hinterland of North Carolina, and you will discover the region holds authentic Amish enclaves. In places like the village of Union Grove, traditional customs such as hand-carving wood, embroidery, and fiddle playing are still alive, set against serene rural scenery to espouse the slow pace of everyday life.
Union Grove may just be a tiny, rural dot on the North Carolina map, an otherwise whispering element of tranquillity against a noisy and fun-filled state (take a place like Saxaphaw, where beer, music, and food flow rich against a riverside village backdrop). Yet, with its centuries of cultural traditions, it is an inspiring spot to explore the Amish way of life, swapping noisy cars with melodious buggy carts, and big supermarkets for small, family-run bakeries baking fresh bread every day.
Part of Union Grove's charm is its remoteness, away from the overbuilt metropolitan areas. Nevertheless, it's not too difficult to reach it as a day-trip from any main hubs in North Carolina. The closest is Winston-Salem, which is only 40 miles away, but Greensboro is also a great option if you are planning to fly to North Carolina, and is conveniently located just over an hour's drive away from Union Grove.
Soak up Amish culture in Union Grove
Compared to more traditional Amish settlements like Arthur in Illinois, with its traditional farms and old-school crafts, Union Grove has embraced a few modern techniques, including sourcing electricity from the main power grid and using gas-powered farming equipment. While this may make it simpler to visit for people outside of the community accustomed to modernity, it does not take away from the authentic Amish enchantment that makes the place special.
As you take a ride in any rubber-wheeled buggy making its way through the corn and tobacco fields, you will have a chance to see firsthand how agriculture is a vital part of the economy and the culture of Amish life in Union Grove in Yadkin County. Union Grove is also near North Carolina wine country with charming wine trail towns with vineyards, historic inns, and delicious tastings.
Surrounded as it is by natural beauty and high-yield farmlands, it only makes sense that Union Grove has become a thriving place for the community that has been calling it home for over 40 years. Old-style shops like Wholesome Country Creamery and Home Acres Fine Furniture are where you can experience the charm firsthand, by tasting organic dairy delicacies, and admiring (or buying) wooden wonders from an alcove of handicraft that relies on local artisans.
Discover traditional crafts and music making this community unique
Traditional fiddle playing is serious business here. So serious, that the Union Grove Ole Time Fiddlers Convention (that's a mouthful) has been gathering in the Village since 1924. That makes it the oldest continuous old-time fiddle music contest in North America, and that's no mean feat. Born as a charitable event to fundraise to build a local school, this small-town festival has grown to attract players of the historic instrument from all corners of the United States. Today, it includes modern music categories, including its 'Modern Blue Grass' convention category introduced in the '50s. But the spirit has remained the same: It is about centering the Amish community of Union Grove as a welcoming environment for traditional music making in all its forms.
The Blue Ridge region surrounding the wider rural landscape of Union Grove is known for traditional crafts that date back to the days of early settlers. Those include pottery and wood carving, with many artisans keeping these handicrafts alive to this day. If you are looking to zoom in on the local variety of crafts within the Amish community, head to the Shiloh General Store, which sells handcrafted goods from furniture and decorative features to everyday objects, including cutting boards, kitchen utensils, and much more.
Peeking behind the curtain of this astonishing community in rural North Carolina is the perfect way to get away from the buzz of urban life, and instead discover the traditions, history, and authentic way of life that's made Amish communities such as Union Grove thrive through the centuries to the modern day.