North Carolina's Amish Community Enchants With Handcrafted Goods, Rural Scenery, And Old-Time Fiddle Music

The elevated fields and rocky terrains of Pennsylvania and Ohio are often associated with Amish culture, contained within small pocket communities. It's no surprise, since the largest and oldest Amish settlements in the U.S. are divided between the two states. There are hundreds of thousands of people adhering to Amish religious and cultural rules who live between the prairies and Appalachian ridges. But head south to the hinterland of North Carolina, and you will discover the region holds authentic Amish enclaves. In places like the village of Union Grove, traditional customs such as hand-carving wood, embroidery, and fiddle playing are still alive, set against serene rural scenery to espouse the slow pace of everyday life.

Union Grove may just be a tiny, rural dot on the North Carolina map, an otherwise whispering element of tranquillity against a noisy and fun-filled state (take a place like Saxaphaw, where beer, music, and food flow rich against a riverside village backdrop). Yet, with its centuries of cultural traditions, it is an inspiring spot to explore the Amish way of life, swapping noisy cars with melodious buggy carts, and big supermarkets for small, family-run bakeries baking fresh bread every day.

Part of Union Grove's charm is its remoteness, away from the overbuilt metropolitan areas. Nevertheless, it's not too difficult to reach it as a day-trip from any main hubs in North Carolina. The closest is Winston-Salem, which is only 40 miles away, but Greensboro is also a great option if you are planning to fly to North Carolina, and is conveniently located just over an hour's drive away from Union Grove.