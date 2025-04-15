A Village In The Heart Of Illinois Amish Country Is Full Of Culture, Farms, And Small-Town Charm
If you are after the tranquillity and charm that only small-town locations afford, the village of Arthur has those qualities in heaps. Home to the largest Amish community in Illinois, people flock to Arthur to experience the traditional Amish lifestyle and customs, including horse-drawn buggies and minimalist houses. The best way to experience Arthur is by embarking on a locally led tour allowing you to peek behind the scenes. Tour activities include having a typical meal at an Amish home, or visiting an Amish farm to witness firsthand the routine of daily life in this quiet corner of the Prairie State. Small museums and quaint artisanal shops in downtown Arthur are lively storytellers of this historical settlement. They are also the best place to bag skillfully woven baskets, hand-carved wooden furniture, and heirlooms among other one-of-a-kind objects.
This timeless location is nested between Indianapolis and Springfield, the latter of which is less than an hour and a half away by car. If you have just enjoyed exceptional dining, music, and shopping in Chicago and are now ready to discover the countryside, you will find Arthur is a manageable two-and-a-half-hour drive away.
Experience Amish culture in Arthur
In Arthur, start at the Amish Heritage Center for a taste of the history shaping this place. Not only does it contain photographs and artifacts collected over two centuries, the AHC is also home to the oldest Amish residence in Illinois dating back to 1865, the Moses Yoder House. If you think that's impressive, wait until you learn about how the house was moved by eight horses from the village center to the AHC in 2016! A short walk away, the whitewashed Daniel Schrock House contains a display of customary Amish wedding artifacts and sports a two-story porch typical of Pennsylvanian Amish houses.
If you want to hear about Amish culture directly from its protagonists, you can embark on a tour organized by ACM Tours to learn about the locals' faith system, traditions, daily routines, and the cornerstones of the Amish economy. Those include farming, carpentry, and artisanal jobs such as weaving, sewing, and quilting. Though guided tours need booking in advance, ACM also offers a self-guided audio option so you can explore at your leisure.
It's not every day that you can get whisked to your destination on a buggy ride, but this simple mode of transportation is a staple in Arthur. Though slower than cars, buggy rides are ideal to take in your surroundings and experience Amish transport. Instead of having a fixed price, you're encouraged to leave a donation to the folks driving you — about $50 per two hours or $10 per person is recommended to show gratitude for your hosts' generosity. Note, however, that you should contact ACM Tours in advance if you want a ride, and even then, a horse and buggy may not be available during your trip.
Immerse yourself in farm life and local customs in Arthur
With quaint shops chock-full of handmade objects and family-run bakeries dishing out fresh bread every morning, Arthur is your gateway to small-town tranquillity. You will soon notice farming is a key aspect of the Amish lifestyle, with farmyards a common feature of many houses. When visiting a traditional Amish farm, you will learn how the community values agricultural tasks such as planting and harvesting. Far more than just an essential cog of the Amish economy, farming and agricultural occupations are considered a religious duty, connecting the community to the fulfillment of God's wishes.
If you cannot wait to try a truly farm-to-fork experience, you are spoiled for choice. Head to typical eatery Yoder's Kitchen to savor authentic bites of Amish cuisine, from "Amish favorite" chicken and noodles served atop fluffy mashed potatoes to the mysteriously named "Horseshoe Platter." The delicacies you can find in Arthur may be galaxies away from the greasy spoons and best hot dog stands in Chicago, but they are no less mouthwatering. Another favorite spot for locals and visitors alike, Pauly's BBQ is the epicenter of barbecued meat of all sizes and forms. Ribs, pulled pork, chops, and beef brisket are served sizzling hot with green beans and cornbread.
Make sure you plan your trip to Arthur during weekdays to make the most of the experience, as all Amish businesses are closed on Sundays. If you are visiting for the first time, this helpful guide compiled by the village will answer all your questions. Arthur is just one example of Illinois' charm-filled towns with unique customs. If you are fond of quirky sights, this Illinois town with unique roadside attractions will draw you in.