A Village In The Heart Of Illinois Amish Country Is Full Of Culture, Farms, And Small-Town Charm

In Arthur, start at the Amish Heritage Center for a taste of the history shaping this place. Not only does it contain photographs and artifacts collected over two centuries, the AHC is also home to the oldest Amish residence in Illinois dating back to 1865, the Moses Yoder House. If you think that's impressive, wait until you learn about how the house was moved by eight horses from the village center to the AHC in 2016! A short walk away, the whitewashed Daniel Schrock House contains a display of customary Amish wedding artifacts and sports a two-story porch typical of Pennsylvanian Amish houses.

If you want to hear about Amish culture directly from its protagonists, you can embark on a tour organized by ACM Tours to learn about the locals' faith system, traditions, daily routines, and the cornerstones of the Amish economy. Those include farming, carpentry, and artisanal jobs such as weaving, sewing, and quilting. Though guided tours need booking in advance, ACM also offers a self-guided audio option so you can explore at your leisure.

It's not every day that you can get whisked to your destination on a buggy ride, but this simple mode of transportation is a staple in Arthur. Though slower than cars, buggy rides are ideal to take in your surroundings and experience Amish transport. Instead of having a fixed price, you're encouraged to leave a donation to the folks driving you — about $50 per two hours or $10 per person is recommended to show gratitude for your hosts' generosity. Note, however, that you should contact ACM Tours in advance if you want a ride, and even then, a horse and buggy may not be available during your trip.