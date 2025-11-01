California's Iconic, Major Interstate With Renowned Views Has Been Named America's Busiest Highway
Similar to Interstate 95 (I-95), the East Coast's major highway that's considered one of America's deadliest, the West Coast's own Interstate 5 (I-5) stands out, not for danger, but for its sheer volume of traffic. Recently named America's busiest highway by the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), I-5 is more than just a road; it's a lifeline connecting some of the country's most vital regions.
This 1,381-mile artery isn't just about logistics, it's a journey through the heart of the West Coast — and a scenic one at that. From sun-drenched beaches and bustling metropolises to sprawling farmland and snow-capped peaks, I-5 offers an unmatched visual narrative. Travelers along the Pacific Coast experience a true spectrum of the American landscape, especially between Los Angeles, Long Beach, and Santa Ana – the stretch of area under the spotlight in this recent study.
This southern California corridor, packed with commuters, commerce, and culture, is where I-5 shows its true intensity. The traffic is bumper-to-bumper, drivers can be extremely distracted (as you fight to stay alert yourself), and the road plays an essential role in keeping the Pacific moving. With an Annual Average Daily Traffic count of 504,000, this stretch of I-5 isn't just busy, but it's a pressure point in California's infrastructure, and a boiling point for those who frequent it.
The cause behind the busyness
While Washington, D.C. has been dubbed to have the worst traffic in the country, according to the FHWA, if the I-5 is not running through it, it doesn't even scratch the surface. Los Angeles, Long Beach, and Santa Ana are highly populated regions in the United States, and this pocket of the state is home to millions who rely on I-5 for work, school, and everything in between ... and those are just daily users. Imagine the more than 40 million tourists who visit Los Angeles annually (via Insider Travel Report).
It's not just residents and visitors; the freeway also supports a massive volume of regional and national freight traffic, considering it passes through three states and the entire U.S. Pacific Coast. I-5 serves as a direct route from two of the nation's largest ports: the Port of Los Angeles and the Port of Long Beach. It is a nonstop conveyor belt for goods entering and exiting the country. Thousands of trucks hit the freeway each day, creating heavy congestion even outside of rush hours.
Amid the congestion, there's still a certain beauty to it all — palm trees line the medians, sunsets reflect off rearview mirrors, and the route cuts through some of Southern California's most iconic landscapes. I-5's busyness isn't just about traffic; it's a byproduct of explosive population growth, nonstop economic activity, and aging infrastructure. Yet, even in the gridlock, the scenery reminds you: you're driving through the pulse of the Americana Pacific.