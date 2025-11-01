California's Iconic, Major Interstate With Renowned Views Has Been Named America's Busiest Highway

Similar to Interstate 95 (I-95), the East Coast's major highway that's considered one of America's deadliest, the West Coast's own Interstate 5 (I-5) stands out, not for danger, but for its sheer volume of traffic. Recently named America's busiest highway by the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), I-5 is more than just a road; it's a lifeline connecting some of the country's most vital regions.

This 1,381-mile artery isn't just about logistics, it's a journey through the heart of the West Coast — and a scenic one at that. From sun-drenched beaches and bustling metropolises to sprawling farmland and snow-capped peaks, I-5 offers an unmatched visual narrative. Travelers along the Pacific Coast experience a true spectrum of the American landscape, especially between Los Angeles, Long Beach, and Santa Ana – the stretch of area under the spotlight in this recent study.

This southern California corridor, packed with commuters, commerce, and culture, is where I-5 shows its true intensity. The traffic is bumper-to-bumper, drivers can be extremely distracted (as you fight to stay alert yourself), and the road plays an essential role in keeping the Pacific moving. With an Annual Average Daily Traffic count of 504,000, this stretch of I-5 isn't just busy, but it's a pressure point in California's infrastructure, and a boiling point for those who frequent it.