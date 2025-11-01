Connecticut's Spirit Thrives Along A Scenic, Tasty Trail Of Small-Batch Local Distilleries With Big Character

Connecticut has long been a state of innovative, resourceful residents — the pay phone and dictionary were invented here. As one of the first colonies in what would become the United States, the Constitution State played a pivotal role in the creation of America, so much so that its tourism tagline only recently was changed from "Still Revolutionary." This scrappy spirit was on full display during Prohibition when Connecticut was one of two states (Rhode Island was the other) that didn't ratify the 18th Amendment. Residents like their alcohol — and as the state has a robust agricultural sector, there are numerous wineries, breweries, and distilleries with trails to follow to help you discover small batch, locally made, alcoholic beverages. These locations range from city buildings to scenic countryside farms. You could be industrious and visit all of the distilleries on the Connecticut Spirits Trail in one day with a designated driver or rideshare, or pace yourself and tour and taste at each over time. There are 18 distilleries in Connecticut, but not all of them are on the official Spirits Trail.

If you're more of a foodie, the state has trails for people with predilections for oysters, chocolate, and pizza; those into more cultured activities could follow the trail that leads to Connecticut's best art treasures. The state is also highly forested and full of diverse trails, so much so that it was voted the best hiking spot in the US. So, whether you follow the Sprits Trail or another type, there's plenty to see and do along your journey.