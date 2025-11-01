Connecticut's Spirit Thrives Along A Scenic, Tasty Trail Of Small-Batch Local Distilleries With Big Character
Connecticut has long been a state of innovative, resourceful residents — the pay phone and dictionary were invented here. As one of the first colonies in what would become the United States, the Constitution State played a pivotal role in the creation of America, so much so that its tourism tagline only recently was changed from "Still Revolutionary." This scrappy spirit was on full display during Prohibition when Connecticut was one of two states (Rhode Island was the other) that didn't ratify the 18th Amendment. Residents like their alcohol — and as the state has a robust agricultural sector, there are numerous wineries, breweries, and distilleries with trails to follow to help you discover small batch, locally made, alcoholic beverages. These locations range from city buildings to scenic countryside farms. You could be industrious and visit all of the distilleries on the Connecticut Spirits Trail in one day with a designated driver or rideshare, or pace yourself and tour and taste at each over time. There are 18 distilleries in Connecticut, but not all of them are on the official Spirits Trail.
If you're more of a foodie, the state has trails for people with predilections for oysters, chocolate, and pizza; those into more cultured activities could follow the trail that leads to Connecticut's best art treasures. The state is also highly forested and full of diverse trails, so much so that it was voted the best hiking spot in the US. So, whether you follow the Sprits Trail or another type, there's plenty to see and do along your journey.
Connecticut distilleries producing the usual suspects
Like farm-to-table dining, seed-to-glass distilling uses ingredients from local farmers. From the family behind Crystal Rock Water comes Litchfield Distillery, which sources grains and fruit from around its western Connecticut base for its award-winning bourbon, vodka, gin, and agave spirits. You might question blueberry vodka and coffee bourbon, but don't knock it until you've tried it! Tastings follow the tour. Although you can't call it tequila if it's not made in Mexico, Litchfield Distillery imports agave nectar from Mexico and distills it for its agave spirits. A town with timeless charm, Litchfield is in a region that's underrated for a fall road trip. So, come for the spirits and stay for the local atmosphere.
In the industrial coastal city of Bridgeport, Fifth State Distillery (Connecticut was the fifth state) is a family-run business sourcing non-GMO corn and grains from area farms to produce gin, vodka, and whiskey that are free from artificial colors, citric acid, and added sugar or flavor. Its gin, which is made with angelica root and coriander seed, garners the most awards.
About 15 minutes from the state capital of Hartford, Bloomfield is where you'll find Waypoint Spirits. Its Taproom serves cocktails such as the Hartford Haberita, which is made with their honey habanero whiskey, as well as fare like Connecticut-made Hummel hot dogs. Their other spirits include molasses-based rum, citrus-forward gin, and a crisp vodka. The University of Connecticut community is known as the Huskies, and Waypoint has partnered with UConn to produce a raspberry iced tea infused with vodka in a canned cocktail called Husky Spirit.
Connecticut distilleries with niche products
Expanding spirit lines beyond vodka, gin, rum, and whiskey, there are several Connecticut creators of products such as moonshine and liqueurs. A little over half an hour from Hartford, Full Moonshine in Canton uses locally grown corn, apples, cranberries, and maple syrup to craft flavorful beverages with impressive provenance and bottle them in mason jars. The distillery is part of the Hickory Ledges farm whose owners can trace their lineage — on the same property — to a man who obtained a distillery permit in 1797.
If you thought you could only get a Chai Spice at Starbucks, you'll be intrigued by Hartford Flavor Company's lauded Wild Moon Liqueurs. That's one of the company's eight flavors, along with others like lavender and birch. Their products are "clean" — made without chemicals and preservatives — and include a smaller line of botanical liqueurs to infuse cocktails with flavors like sumac and sage. If you're not a professional mixologist, don't worry: There are plenty of enticing cocktail recipes on its website.
With all this drinking, you might be wondering where to lay your head. Connecticut is full of charming inns like the elegant new Litchfield Inn, where prices are in the $300 range. For a boutique experience in Hartford, try the Goodwin Hotel, where nightly rates greatly fluctuate but start at around $240. If you're excited about sampling locally made, handcrafted spirits in a different state, consider the Virginia Spirits Trail, which has upwards of 80 distilleries.