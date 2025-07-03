This Boozy Virginia Trail Maps Out The State's Most Incredible Distilleries And Tasting Rooms

In 1620, a British immigrant to Virginia named George Thorpe distilled the first known batch of corn-based whiskey in the colonies. He probably just wanted a drink, but his actions forever made Virginia the proud birthplace of American spirits. In the 405 years since that fateful day, the state has grown its distillery industry into one of the largest in the country, and now promotes local liquor with the deliciously fun Virginia Spirits Trail.

The trail can be explored via an interactive map that highlights over 80 distilleries known for the quality of their products. There are so many places on the map that it can feel a bit overwhelming at first. Thankfully, it's designed with various filters that help you narrow down your choices. The convenient region filter, for instance, lets you search for distilleries wherever you are in the state, whether that's the suburbs of D.C., the rolling hills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, or beautiful beach towns on the Atlantic Coast. Another filter sorts by experience so you can easily find spots that do tours and tastings. If you're looking for a specific type of spirit, you can filter for that, too. Options include classic regional ones like whiskey, bourbon, and moonshine, as well as international ones like agave-based spirits, vodka, and rum. And if you like the idea of a distillery tour but aren't a big fan of hard liquor, some places also offer craft cocktails.