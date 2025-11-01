This City In The Blue Ridge Foothills Was Crowned The Top Hidden Gem For Homebuyers Seeking Affordability

There are so many things to consider when buying a new home: public transportation connectivity, safety and security, proximity to nature and good schools, friendliness and quality-of-life indicators, and job and higher-education opportunities. But all of this counts for naught if you can't afford the place. And in a post-pandemic world, people everywhere have watched costs for pretty much everything balloon, not least in housing markets. Realtor.com, a consumer insight provider for homebuyers, noted that since March 2019, the typical list price of a house in America has climbed almost 39%, while the price per square foot has more than doubled.

Surprisingly, though, new home sales in the U.S. recently jumped to their fastest pace in three years, which economists called a burst of activity in a frozen market. This was likely at least partially driven by price discounts and the Federal Reserve's interest-rate cut, meaning now might be a good time to go house hunting — especially if you hunt in the right places. And there might be no better place in the country than Lynchburg, Virginia.

According to data compiled by the personal finance website GOBankingRates, the small city in the Blue Ridge foothills ranked No. 1 in a list of America's 30 best hidden-gem housing markets for 2025. The list aimed to identify those cities where affordability and livability intersect, meaning places where housing prices are lower than the state average, mortgage rates are fair, and indicators of a high quality of life — safety, friendliness, and access to leisure, health care, and social opportunities — are strong.