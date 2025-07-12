Virginia's 'Entrance To The Blue Ridge Mountains' Is A Flawless Little Town Full Of Trails, Wineries, And Shops
Picturesque and charming, Crozet, Virginia, is a quintessential American town with a breathtaking backdrop of Blue Ridge Mountain views. Combining stunning trails, adorable shops, and vineyards producing fine wines, Crozet is perfect for a wholesome getaway from Virginia's bigger towns and cities. It's still reachable by car, as it's only 15 miles west of Charlottesville and three hours away from the historic views and informative tours of the state capital.
The town was originally named "Wayland's Crossing" and has been dubbed by the blog Guesthouses as the "entrance to the Blue Ridge Mountains" thanks to its proximity to the range's panoramic views and pathway to the historic Blue Ridge Tunnel. Approximately 9,200 residents call Crozet home, and it's a recognized historic settlement, too, as it features on the National Register of Historic Places. Crozet checks a box for everyone, and the diverse range of outdoors spaces, food, and wine sets the bar high for family vacations, solo trips and even a local Virginia staycations.
Get to know Crozet's history and surrounding trails
In 1870, the town was renamed "Crozet" in homage to French engineer Col. Claudius Crozet, who designed the nearby railroad structure, the Blue Ridge Tunnel. At the time of its opening, it held the title of longest railroad tunnel in the United States, and although now defunct, visitors can hike or cycle through the tunnel along the transportive Blue Ridge Tunnel trail.
On the northwest side of town below Calf Mountain sits Mint Valley Springs Park. A 520-acre green space with over 5 miles of trails, this sprawling park features two lakes, complete with stocked trout and a sandy beach. The park is ideal for a full day outdoors and has a comprehensive list of amenities such as barbecues, picnic shelters, parking, and restrooms as well as a wheelchair-friendly fishing pier.
There's no shortage of trails in Virginia's Blue Ridge Mountains region, but Crozet and surrounding areas are home to some of the state's most beautiful. Considered an moderate route in terms of difficulty, the Big Survey and Fire Trail Loop starts and ends in Crozet. The dog-friendly trail takes a fire road through Mint Valley Springs Park and should take a little over an hour to complete. For a shorter route, the Fire Trail alone will take you around an hour. One hour and 30 mins north by car is the heart of Shenandoah National Park and Loft Mountain, whose campground serves as a starting point for a host of trails ranging in length and difficulty.
Experience Blue Ridge viticulture, gastronomy, and retail therapy
For Blue Ridge good times day and night, Crozet covers all the bases, from wine tastings to shopping and adorable places to stay. Known for its vineyards, the town is surrounded by relaxed places to enjoy wine along the Monticello AVA (American Viticultural Area). King Family Vineyards is closest to town and offers exquisite wine-tasting events, with gourmet food trucks on site during the weekends in warmer months. Picnics are welcome, and charcuterie and cheeses are available at the gift shop to pair with a glass of something cold.
Accommodation options are plentiful, and most properties offered on booking sites boast an historic charm. Farms, inns, cabins and cottages are open to year-round bookings, and suit both modest and luxury budgets. Stinson Vineyards is a scenic place to drink or to stay. Its inn offers four plush suites, intimate dinner experiences, and evenings by the fire and can be reserved in its entirety for larger bookings. On Crozet's outskirts sits Septenary Winery at the historic Seven Oaks Farm. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, Septenary lies within 109 acres of serenity.
When it comes to lunch and dinner, Crozet's restaurants are abundant. Smoked Kitchen and Tap is the place for excellent barbecued brisket, chicken, and burgers, all served with a choice of sauces, and herbivores should look no further than Bar Botanical. The menu is plant-based and allergen-attentive, with vibrant, colorful pizzas and small plates to enjoy alongside cocktails, wines, and beers. Shopping in Crozet also appeals to all kinds of travelers. For arty gifts, there's Over the Moon Bookstore & Artisan Gallery and Crozet Artisan Depot. Bluebird + Co is your stop for homeware and clothes, and Wendell House stocks goods and gifts from local artisans.