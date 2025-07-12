Virginia's 'Entrance To The Blue Ridge Mountains' Is A Flawless Little Town Full Of Trails, Wineries, And Shops

In 1870, the town was renamed "Crozet" in homage to French engineer Col. Claudius Crozet, who designed the nearby railroad structure, the Blue Ridge Tunnel. At the time of its opening, it held the title of longest railroad tunnel in the United States, and although now defunct, visitors can hike or cycle through the tunnel along the transportive Blue Ridge Tunnel trail.

On the northwest side of town below Calf Mountain sits Mint Valley Springs Park. A 520-acre green space with over 5 miles of trails, this sprawling park features two lakes, complete with stocked trout and a sandy beach. The park is ideal for a full day outdoors and has a comprehensive list of amenities such as barbecues, picnic shelters, parking, and restrooms as well as a wheelchair-friendly fishing pier.

There's no shortage of trails in Virginia's Blue Ridge Mountains region, but Crozet and surrounding areas are home to some of the state's most beautiful. Considered an moderate route in terms of difficulty, the Big Survey and Fire Trail Loop starts and ends in Crozet. The dog-friendly trail takes a fire road through Mint Valley Springs Park and should take a little over an hour to complete. For a shorter route, the Fire Trail alone will take you around an hour. One hour and 30 mins north by car is the heart of Shenandoah National Park and Loft Mountain, whose campground serves as a starting point for a host of trails ranging in length and difficulty.