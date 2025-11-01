Florida's 'Pink Palace' Is A Beachfront, Bubblegum Resort With Gulf Coast Access And Endless Amenities

Long Key is one of a slender string of barrier islands fringing Florida's Gulf Coast that stretches all the way up to Clearwater. It was here in the 1920s that architect Thomas Rowe built a palace for his forbidden love interest, the lead actress then playing in the opera "Maritana," whose lead male character is named Don César de Bazan. As the story goes, her family forbade the marriage, so, heartbroken, Rowe moved to Florida and built the Don CeSar hotel and resort in her honor. The hotel opened in 1928 and reportedly came in 300% over budget, but it attracted a sophisticated set during its roaring heyday, hosting famous guests like F. Scott and Zelda Fitzgerald, Lou Gehrig, Al Capone, and even Franklin D. Roosevelt. During World War II, it was converted to a military hospital and VA regional office. It later underwent a multi-million-dollar restoration in the 1970s and again in 2018. In 2024, the region was hit my hurricanes, and after significant damage, Don CeSar closed for several months, then reopened in 2025.

Located just south of St. Pete Beach with its award-winning white sand and vibrant downtown, if you cross over from the mainland via the Pinellas Bayway, you can't miss it: The colossal Mediterranean Revival-meets-Art Deco palazzo sits between Gulf Boulevard and the sea, painted in pastel bubblegum pink with lace-white trim, perched on the white sands of St. Pete Beach for nearly a century. Today, the Don CeSar — known as "the Pink Palace" or "the Pink Lady" — is a resort offering full waterfront access and white-sand beach, gorgeous restaurants, heated pools, ornate fountains, and even, some say, the lonely ghost of its visionary, Thomas Rowe.