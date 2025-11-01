This Peaceful Lakeside Town In Quebec Offers Beach Days, Mountain Views, And World-Class Stargazing

The Eastern Townships in the Canadian province of Quebec are composed of nine regions full of natural beauty, welcoming small towns, and lakes and mountains for four-season activities. Lac-Mégantic (Lake Megantic) is the heartbeat of the Megantic Region. Both the town and the lake share the name Lac-Mégantic. The town's population of around 5,800 mostly speaks French as their first language, but since the Eastern Townships border three American states (Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont), English is widely spoken. The lake, which measures 10 square miles, is less than 4 miles from the U.S. border.

Lac-Mégantic is a draw especially for the lake's beach and water activities, as well as stargazing at Mont-Mégantic Observatory, which is the world's first International Dark Sky Reserve. After a 2013 rail disaster, the town has rebuilt with new waterfront promenades, cafés, cultural spaces, and tourism infrastructure. Today, visitors come for its calm lakefront setting, observatory stargazing, beach and boating at Baie-des-Sables, and the slower pace of life typical of the Eastern Townships.

Lac-Mégantic is a little more than a two-hour drive away from Quebec City International Airport, three hours from Montréal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport, and just over three hours from Maine's Bangor International Airport. You could also continue your exploration of the Eastern Townships region in Magog, a bigger lakeside city known for outdoor activities and gastronomical treats. Or, travel to the riverfront destination of Charlevoix outside Quebec, where you can enjoy art and local eats.