Louisiana's Dazzling Stretch Of Gulf Coast Is A Seashell-Filled Beach To Camp On The Sand And Swim In Serenity
With wild festivities, delicious cuisine, and gentle cruises through the swamplands, Louisiana really does "laissez les bon temps rouler" (let the good times roll). The Cajun State is known for its world-famous Mardi Gras festival, an interesting mix of French and Spanish influences, and inland white sand beaches. For those who want to enjoy a day of camping and swimming at a real seaside beach, however, there's no better place than Rutherford Beach, a 45-mile drive from the underrated town of Lake Charles and its casinos and beaches (via LA-27). Set along the Gulf of Mexico (renamed the Gulf of America in 2025 by U.S. President Donald Trump), Rutherford Beach is an idyllic campground away from the big cities.
Unlike the pretty white sands of the equally underrated Holly Beach nearby, Rutherford Beach, in comparison, looks pretty bland, with coarse brown sands and dark blue waters. Where it stands out, though, is in the number and variety of shells strewn across the sands. One particular user on Reddit gushed about the variety of shells found in a single morning, with angel wings, sharkeyes, lightning shells, and even oyster shells just lying around, ready to be collected. While most beaches prohibit visitors from removing shells for ecological reasons, Rutherford Beach is one of the few places where visitors can take as many shells as they like. It's also a great place to catch sight of elusive seabirds, with pelicans, sandpipers, and gulls regularly making an appearance. Some visitors have even reported catching glimpses of dolphins swimming just off the shore (via TripAdvisor)!
Overnight camping and swimming in Rutherford Beach
While many people visit Louisiana in the hopes of experiencing the big city thrills of New Orleans' casinos or Lafayette's underrated Cajun history and culture, there are also many people who want a quiet place with gentle waves to set up a tent and disconnect for a while. Rutherford Beach is the ideal location to do so. There's a densely packed sand road where you can drive your cars or RVs without the wheels sinking in, and closer to the ocean, there's soft sand that's perfect for sinking your toes into.
Rutherford Beach is a true boondocking experience. Camping is free, and the only facilities on the beach are a set of porta-potties and outdoor showers on one end. It's also relatively less crowded than other Gulf Coast beaches, so you can easily find a good spot to set up your tent or RV. It's important to note: there are no other facilities at Rutherford Beach. It's only for boondocking — camping with nothing but what you've brought with you and an empty piece of land. If you prefer managed campgrounds with amenities like drinking water and WiFi, this is not the place for you.
The beach also has clear, dark blue waves lapping against the shore, great for wading into or even swimming in. However, you'll need to check the advisories on swimming in the waters here before you go, as the bacteria levels can rise to unsafe amounts. The best time to go swimming is in the mornings, when there's enough sunlight to see clearly without burning yourself. This is a publicly managed site, so make sure to adhere to the "Leave No Trace" principles to keep the beach clean!