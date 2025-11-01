Louisiana's Dazzling Stretch Of Gulf Coast Is A Seashell-Filled Beach To Camp On The Sand And Swim In Serenity

While many people visit Louisiana in the hopes of experiencing the big city thrills of New Orleans' casinos or Lafayette's underrated Cajun history and culture, there are also many people who want a quiet place with gentle waves to set up a tent and disconnect for a while. Rutherford Beach is the ideal location to do so. There's a densely packed sand road where you can drive your cars or RVs without the wheels sinking in, and closer to the ocean, there's soft sand that's perfect for sinking your toes into.

Rutherford Beach is a true boondocking experience. Camping is free, and the only facilities on the beach are a set of porta-potties and outdoor showers on one end. It's also relatively less crowded than other Gulf Coast beaches, so you can easily find a good spot to set up your tent or RV. It's important to note: there are no other facilities at Rutherford Beach. It's only for boondocking — camping with nothing but what you've brought with you and an empty piece of land. If you prefer managed campgrounds with amenities like drinking water and WiFi, this is not the place for you.

The beach also has clear, dark blue waves lapping against the shore, great for wading into or even swimming in. However, you'll need to check the advisories on swimming in the waters here before you go, as the bacteria levels can rise to unsafe amounts. The best time to go swimming is in the mornings, when there's enough sunlight to see clearly without burning yourself. This is a publicly managed site, so make sure to adhere to the "Leave No Trace" principles to keep the beach clean!