South Carolina's 'Tunnel To Nowhere' Is An Eerie Failed Project To Explore In A Now-Historic Park
In the 19th century, before highways and interstates stretched across the country, South Carolina was exploring a new way to travel. Engineers set their sights on a bold plan to carve a railroad through the rugged Blue Ridge Mountains. The goal was to connect Charleston to the Midwest through the Stumphouse Mountain Tunnel — a project that turned out to be far more difficult and dangerous than anticipated. Irish immigrant laborers worked tirelessly chipping into solid granite with little ventilation in the mountain, causing harsh working conditions. When the Civil War broke out and South Carolina's economy crumbled, the project was put on hold and never completed. Had it been finished, the tunnel would have been the longest railroad in the country at the time. Now 1,600 feet of unfinished underpass remains, earning it the nickname of the "Tunnel to Nowhere."
The Stumphouse Mountain Tunnel lay dormant for nearly a century before it was purchased by Clemson University, which used its consistent 50-degree temperatures and damp interior to cure blue cheese in the 1950s. The site was later bought by the city of Walhalla, a Blue Ridge Mountain community full of southern charm often referred to as the "Garden of the Gods." Today, the curious historical landmark sits inside Stumphouse Park and continues to draw visitors to its eerie depths and surrounding natural beauty.
Visiting Stumphouse Park
If you're road tripping through the Blue Ridge Mountains, Stumphouse Park is a must-stop destination. Bordering Sumter National Forest, about 50 miles from Greenville, South Carolina, the 440-acre park is home to the Stumphouse Tunnel, Issaqueena Falls, and several hiking trails. Entry to the park is just $5 a vehicle. At the park, you can explore about a quarter of a mile into the tunnel and soak up its abandoned history. A flashlight is recommended — the dark, cool atmosphere can be a little unsettling. Nearby, the two-and-a-half-mile Blue Ridge Railroad Trail follows the path of the deserted railroad, featuring two other unfinished tunnels. For another mysterious passage, check out Caesar's Head State Park located on the other side of the Blue Ridge Mountains.
The Stumphouse Passage, part of the 500-mile Palmetto Trail, offers hikers a scenic stretch connecting South Carolina's coast to the mountains. For those looking for more adventure, the Stumphouse Mountain Bike Park has 10 miles of trails for all skill levels. If you want to see a wonder of the park, head to Issaqueena Falls. A short walk from the parking lot to a lookout provides stunning views. While it is possible to hike to the bottom, the park recommends doing so with caution, as the dirt path can be dangerous and difficult to climb down. The blend of history, hiking, and natural beauty makes this once-forgotten site a hidden gem tucked into the mountains. And after exploring the trails and tunnels at Stumphouse Park, consider going about an hour northeast to picturesque Lake Jocassee.