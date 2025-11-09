Beaches Across America Where You're Most Likely To Get Stung By Jellyfish, According To Research

Nothing can mess up a day at the beach like a jellyfish sting. Jellyfish are common around the world, and these transparent creatures can be some of the most dangerous creatures you're likely to encounter on a beach vacation. Fortunately, most of the jellyfish along the U.S. coastline are not deadly, even if sometimes the sting is painful enough that you might feel (or wish) you were dying. However, if you show signs of an allergic reaction, very rare but possible, seek medical care immediately.

Jellyfish populations are traditionally cyclical, according to scientists, but populations have been showing growth in recent years. Scientists theorize that warming oceans have created more ideal conditions for jellyfish breeding and lifecycles, causing them to grow larger and reproduce faster. Human activity has also fueled jellyfish growth through overfishing, which reduces competition for food; pollution, which creates dead zones where jellyfish thrive; and expanding ocean infrastructure that gives their polyps more surfaces to attach to.

There are an estimated 150 million people stung by jellyfish annually, according to UCLA Health — including many within the United States. Within the country, there are certain beaches or regions where you're more likely to get stung. Using scientific research and local reports, we've compiled a list of the beaches across America where you're most likely to get a jellyfish sting. Jellyfish, as a rule, are hard to track, so note that these are just predictions. Also, most of the beaches are still safe for swimming most of the time, and it's very unlikely that you'll get a deadly sting off the North American shores.