Situated Between Tampa And Fort Myers Is An Underrated Florida City Known As 'The Cucumber Capital Of The World'
Cucumbers make for a perfect summer salad ingredient, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy the crunchy green vegetable the rest of the year. In fact, in the small Florida city of Wauchula, cucumber is a way of life — so much so that it's earned the title of being "The Cucumber Capital of the World."
Boasting a population of about 4,900, Wauchula sits in the Florida heartland about an hour-and-20-minute drive from Tampa to the north and Fort Myers to the south. In the Tampa Bay region alone, visitors have access to three international airports in Sarasota, Tampa, and St. Petersburg; take your pick among whichever one is easiest and cheapest to fly into. Foodies may prefer Tampa International Airport, considered the best in the country for travel and food.
It's not all just cucumbers and countryside in Wauchula, though. Whether you're an outdoorsy person looking to connect with the thickets and swamps of Central Florida or a hardcore shopper with a love for finding gems in off-the-beaten-path places, chances are you'll be satisfied with a stop in Wauchula.
Sample local dishes from mom-and-pop restaurants
Wauchula earned the title of "The Cucumber Capital of the World" thanks to its agricultural output in the 20th century. Though cucumbers were at one point a staple in the town, other crops like citrus and watermelon eventually took over. Sadly, those expecting cucumber-themed statues, landmarks, and a museum in Wauchula will be disappointed. While there aren't any official landmarks dedicated to Wauchula's claim to fame, that doesn't mean you can't enjoy some at a local restaurant or read up on the vegetable's history in the area. A great place to brush up on local agricultural history is at the Cracker Trail Museum, located a five-minute drive south in the neighboring town of Zolfo Springs.
Lodging in Wauchula is limited but still easily attainable. Stay in town affordably at the Budget Inn Wauchula, Tropicana Motel, or Colonial Arms Motel, though a Best Western is about a five-minute drive north between Wauchula and the neighboring town of Bowling Green — home of Florida's dreamiest luxury glamping getaway. Grab a bite to eat at Giovanni's Main Street Kitchen or Woody's Bar BQ. There's also a few Mexican options like Bertha's Kitchen Authentic Mexican Restaurant, Terra Mexican Restaurant, Dos Amigos Taqueria Restaurant, Taqueria La Potra, and Taquitos Mi Mexico. For some more spice, check out The Panda Chinese Restaurant and Hong Kong Chinese Restaurant. Wherever you decide to eat, keep an eye out on the menu for anything containing cucumber to enjoy the crunchy green vegetable in the world's cucumber capital.
Work up a sweat exploring nature or shopping around town
Wauchula might be landlocked in the middle of the state, but with Central Florida being dotted with lakes and rivers like Swiss cheese, getting close to or on top of the water isn't an out-of-the-way task. At Crews Park, you can relax on the banks of the Peace River — which flows down to meet Charlotte Harbor at Punta Gorda, Florida's walkable city on the Gulf Coast. Rent a kayak at WakeRack next to Crews Park kayak launch if you want to experience the Peace River from an up-close-and-personal angle. Nearby, you can also walk through marshy thickets at Peace River Park, culminating in riverside views at the Aerie Observation Tower.
If outdoors time in the Florida heat isn't your thing, not to worry. Shoppers hoping for a surprise steal should check out Ryver Revival and Heritage Park Antiques & Treasures or do some thrift shopping in town at Mustard Seed or Heaven Sent Resale. Catch some sun at Main Street Heritage Park, Wauchula's de facto town square, or work up a sweat at the tennis courts at Oak Street Park. Round out your visit with some relaxation. Take a load off at Rooted Books & Brews to pick up something to read and enjoy a refreshing drink.