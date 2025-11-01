Situated Between Tampa And Fort Myers Is An Underrated Florida City Known As 'The Cucumber Capital Of The World'

Cucumbers make for a perfect summer salad ingredient, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy the crunchy green vegetable the rest of the year. In fact, in the small Florida city of Wauchula, cucumber is a way of life — so much so that it's earned the title of being "The Cucumber Capital of the World."

Boasting a population of about 4,900, Wauchula sits in the Florida heartland about an hour-and-20-minute drive from Tampa to the north and Fort Myers to the south. In the Tampa Bay region alone, visitors have access to three international airports in Sarasota, Tampa, and St. Petersburg; take your pick among whichever one is easiest and cheapest to fly into. Foodies may prefer Tampa International Airport, considered the best in the country for travel and food.

It's not all just cucumbers and countryside in Wauchula, though. Whether you're an outdoorsy person looking to connect with the thickets and swamps of Central Florida or a hardcore shopper with a love for finding gems in off-the-beaten-path places, chances are you'll be satisfied with a stop in Wauchula.