An Idyllic Little Mining Town With Old School Americana Charm Lies Nestled At The Mouth Of Utah's Bingham Canyon
Located 20 miles southwest of Salt Lake City International Airport is Copperton. While it's not unusual to find once-booming abandoned desert mining settlements in Utah, this one still has a pulse. It is by no means a ghost town like Eureka, where you'll find a legendary hike, but it does provide a quiet getaway and an interesting stop on your travels. This rustic destination sits at the entrance of Bingham Canyon and its Open Pit Copper Mine, a spectacular mineral excavation site that's the biggest of its kind in the world. Its proximity to Salt Lake City provides a convenient location for tourists, with plenty of places to eat and stay for the night closer to the metropolitan area.
The first houses in town were built in 1926 so employees from the copper mines would have a place to live; thus, the town was mostly an industrial mining community in its heyday. In the early days, living in Copperton was a coveted luxury, since residents had to work for the Utah Copper Company and have strong family values. Workers had to get on a waiting list to live in the town; even though housing was added during expansions, residential dwellings were scarce.
Visitors today will see two churches, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, as well as a handful of businesses around the area. The town population was very diverse during its inception, with copper mine workers from all over the world, including Russia and Vietnam. You can still see the diversity in Copperton's current-day population, with a large Vietnamese congregation at the Catholic Church. The town takes pride in retaining its tradition of strong family values and often holds family-friendly community events.
A peaceful park and a killer car show in Copperton
While there isn't a lot of action or nightlife here, there are some charming outdoor spaces and events residents like to enjoy. Copperton Park sits at the center of town. It is a prime spot for birthday parties and has plenty of spaces for recreation, including volleyball, basketball, and tennis courts to play on. It has a pavilion for picnics and family gatherings, as well as colorful playground areas for the kids. This lush green park has lots of shade, making it the perfect little oasis amidst the dry heat of its mountainous rocky backdrop. If you are looking for curious outdoor art, take a detour to visit the quirky Gilgal Sculpture Garden in Salt Lake City.
With a population of 865 residents in 2023, it's not difficult for a small town like Copperton to retain its old-timey charm and all-American values. There are family-friendly events put on regularly by the community, like Classic Car Shows, where attendees can witness a spectacular menagerie of muscle cars, roadsters, and antique vehicles. These auto gatherings are held in Copperton Park, usually during the summertime, and feature delicious food and fun games for attendees. Kulture Krash puts a twist on the classic car show with a Halloween-themed trick-or-treating extravaganza. Perfect for kids or fun-loving adults, this event encourages attendees to come in costume and take full advantage of the autumn festivities while viewing these titillating hot rods.
The car shows aren't just for viewing cars. Visitors can peruse the vendor booths and find a variety of crafted goods and unique products, like essential oils and jewelry. Local artists also have a chance to showcase their work here, and there is music and refreshments for all to enjoy.
See the world's biggest open pit copper mine
Besides cool car shows and picturesque parks, residents partake in the occasional Copperton Chili Cookoff and various holiday events. This charming, close-knit community really places emphasis on wholesome family events, like breakfast at the park on the Fourth of July.
The biggest attraction in Copperton is the Bingham Canyon Mine, also known as the Kennecott Copper Mine. There is a gift shop and visitors' center when you first enter the site, before you approach the open pit, the largest man-made hole of its kind. Visitors can see dump trucks working below in the mines as they perch from the viewing area high above. You are able to tour the area and stay as long as you want, with shuttle service taking tourists to and from the visitors' center regularly throughout the day. The area taken up by the copper mine comprises 3 square miles; the mine is over 3/4 of a mile deep and 2 and a half miles long.
Visitors are allowed to walk through the site and get up close and personal with some of the mining equipment and industrial machinery, providing excellent photo opportunities on your vacation. Some dump trucks feature educational displays on the inside of their load beds, which visitors can enter and walk around in, as they learn about the site's history and marvel at the truck's impressive size. Walking around the copper mine and seeing all this heavy equipment provides an unusual perspective for visitors, as one begins to realize just how immense this operation really is. Tickets to the Bingham Canyon Mine are $6 at the time of this publication, and tours are offered from April to October.