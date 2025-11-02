An Idyllic Little Mining Town With Old School Americana Charm Lies Nestled At The Mouth Of Utah's Bingham Canyon

Located 20 miles southwest of Salt Lake City International Airport is Copperton. While it's not unusual to find once-booming abandoned desert mining settlements in Utah, this one still has a pulse. It is by no means a ghost town like Eureka, where you'll find a legendary hike, but it does provide a quiet getaway and an interesting stop on your travels. This rustic destination sits at the entrance of Bingham Canyon and its Open Pit Copper Mine, a spectacular mineral excavation site that's the biggest of its kind in the world. Its proximity to Salt Lake City provides a convenient location for tourists, with plenty of places to eat and stay for the night closer to the metropolitan area.

The first houses in town were built in 1926 so employees from the copper mines would have a place to live; thus, the town was mostly an industrial mining community in its heyday. In the early days, living in Copperton was a coveted luxury, since residents had to work for the Utah Copper Company and have strong family values. Workers had to get on a waiting list to live in the town; even though housing was added during expansions, residential dwellings were scarce.

Visitors today will see two churches, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, as well as a handful of businesses around the area. The town population was very diverse during its inception, with copper mine workers from all over the world, including Russia and Vietnam. You can still see the diversity in Copperton's current-day population, with a large Vietnamese congregation at the Catholic Church. The town takes pride in retaining its tradition of strong family values and often holds family-friendly community events.