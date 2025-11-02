This Kentucky City With A Scenic Forest, Pristine Lakes, And Restorative Mineral Springs Is A One-Of-A-Kind Getaway

The sprawling state of Kentucky is known for its eclectic mix of scenic state parks, famous fried chicken, and niche history facts. For example, the Mammoth Caves, with their unique underground and above-ground adventures, are as symbolic of the state as Bardstown, the historic bourbon capital of the world. Speaking of history, tucked away in the southern part of the state is a small town that was once the hub of medical tourism in the South thanks to its restorative mineral springs. Today, the town of Dawson Springs is known more for its sparkling, pristine lakes and easy access to the stunning Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park.

Incorporated in 1882, the town then known as Dawson City was renamed Dawson Springs after the discovery of natural mineral springs in the area. With perceived healing properties, the town quickly became a tourist hub in the early 1900s, with trains bringing in multiple carriages worth of visitors every year. To get to Dawson Springs now, you'll have to fly into Nashville International Airport (106 miles away) and drive down the I-24. Visitors from Dallas, Atlanta, Charlotte, or Chicago can fly directly to Evansville Regional Airport, about 78 miles away along the I-69. If you're traveling from Charlotte, you also have the option of flying from Charlotte Douglas International Airport straight to Barkley Regional Airport, then driving 69 miles east along the I-24 and I-69 to Dawson Springs.

The town's famous mineral springs are no longer accessible, but the town has moved on to other tourist attractions. The biggest draw in the area is the Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park, famous for its extensive trails and stunning resort, which also contains the fishing and recreation spot of Pennyrile Lake. Dawson Springs also has easy access to Lake Beshear and the Tradewater River.