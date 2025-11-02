This Kentucky City With A Scenic Forest, Pristine Lakes, And Restorative Mineral Springs Is A One-Of-A-Kind Getaway
The sprawling state of Kentucky is known for its eclectic mix of scenic state parks, famous fried chicken, and niche history facts. For example, the Mammoth Caves, with their unique underground and above-ground adventures, are as symbolic of the state as Bardstown, the historic bourbon capital of the world. Speaking of history, tucked away in the southern part of the state is a small town that was once the hub of medical tourism in the South thanks to its restorative mineral springs. Today, the town of Dawson Springs is known more for its sparkling, pristine lakes and easy access to the stunning Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park.
Incorporated in 1882, the town then known as Dawson City was renamed Dawson Springs after the discovery of natural mineral springs in the area. With perceived healing properties, the town quickly became a tourist hub in the early 1900s, with trains bringing in multiple carriages worth of visitors every year. To get to Dawson Springs now, you'll have to fly into Nashville International Airport (106 miles away) and drive down the I-24. Visitors from Dallas, Atlanta, Charlotte, or Chicago can fly directly to Evansville Regional Airport, about 78 miles away along the I-69. If you're traveling from Charlotte, you also have the option of flying from Charlotte Douglas International Airport straight to Barkley Regional Airport, then driving 69 miles east along the I-24 and I-69 to Dawson Springs.
The town's famous mineral springs are no longer accessible, but the town has moved on to other tourist attractions. The biggest draw in the area is the Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park, famous for its extensive trails and stunning resort, which also contains the fishing and recreation spot of Pennyrile Lake. Dawson Springs also has easy access to Lake Beshear and the Tradewater River.
Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park offers scenic forest trails and rustic lodging
Just an 8.5-mile drive down KY-109 is the famous Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park, set in the middle of 14,000 acres of forest land. With campsites, stone cottages, and wooden cabins, the in-park resort is a great place to stay and enjoy the Park's perks. It costs around $100+ per night, with Kentucky residents getting a discounted rate. Even if you don't stay at the resort, Kentucky is one of the states that gives free access to state parks, making it a great place to explore.
The park boasts eight hiking trails and one equestrian trail, with the shortest being 0.1 miles and the longest 13.5 miles. The most popular trails are the Lake Trail and the Clifty Creek Trail. The Lake Trail is just under 2 miles, with an additional mile-long loop. It takes you around Pennyrile Lake, with its gorgeous blue-green waters and light, sandy shores. The trail also crosses no less than four creeks, with only three of them having pedestrian bridges — so make sure you pack waterproof boots. You'll also descend steep, hand-made stone steps to Thompson's Waterfall, a small waterfall near the trailhead at the beach parking area. Try to time your visit for just after it rains, because there's barely any water here in the drier months.
The Clifty Creek Trail is an easier, beginner-friendly trail that begins at the cottage road and takes you through 0.3 miles of forest and the park's golf course to admire seasonal wildflowers and the dam spillway. It's an excellent trail for families with small children, birders, and anyone looking for a short, scenic walk. The best time to experience this trail is in spring, when wild Dutchman's Breeches bloom along the path.
Lake Beshear and Pennyrile Lake are an aquaphile's dream
For the water babies who look forward to donning their swimming gear and diving into crystal clear water, there are two pristine lakes within a few miles of Dawson Springs. The first is Pennyrile Lake within the Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park, a 56-acre lake with clean, blue-green waters and a sandy beach. The Lake is one of the highlights of Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park, and all rooms and cottages are located nearby. The Park offers boat rentals, beginning at $15 an hour, between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. You can also go fishing for largemouth bass, bluegill, channel catfish, and more by borrowing fishing gear at the front desk or boat dock, as long as you have a valid Kentucky fishing licence.
Even closer to Dawson Springs is Lake Beshear, just 4 miles south along KY-672. Known as one of the best places in Kentucky to go bass fishing, it's a popular hangout spot for families and friends in Dawson Springs. Much of the 23-mile shoreline is designed for water activities like boating or jet skiing, and the launch ramp is located near the head of the Lake. The Lake also has a calm cove along its eastern shore, locally known as The Rock Swimming Hole, a popular (rated 4.2 stars on Google) spot for families to swim and fling themselves off a rope swing along the shore. If you want to enjoy a leisurely cruise along the river, you can check out All Aboard Pontoon Rentals on Rottweiler Lane in Dawson Springs. You can spend the day fishing or jetskiing around the water and then finish it off with a peaceful sunset cruise for $60.