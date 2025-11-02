Colorado's Quaint Town Near Denver Is A High-Altitude Haven With Snowcapped Views And Steepled Charm

Boasting sweeping mountain landscapes and snowy slopes for skiing, Colorado is an adventurer's paradise. You could head out on the Carbondale-to-Snowmass Beer Trail for world-class brews and mountain views, or book a weekend getaway at Della Terra Chateau, a romantic adults-only resort for ultimate relaxation. But if you're looking for nostalgic village charm and alpine excitement, make your way to Georgetown. Tucked between the slopes of the Rocky Mountains at an elevation of more than 8,500 feet, this delightful former mining town feels like stepping back to a bygone age.

Less than an hour's drive away from Denver, escape to Georgetown for a restful day trip, or extend your stay at one of the cozy inns around town. Established in the 1850s as a mining camp, Georgetown eventually grew into the epicenter of the Colorado Silver Boom, and has still retained much of the old-world atmosphere of its humble origins. Stroll the streets and you'll find historic architecture, coupled with breathtaking mountain views. During the winter months, snow blankets the town, turning the lanes into a winter wonderland, while the nearby Loveland Ski Area offers 1,800 acres of slopes for a thrilling ski session.

Take yourself on a walking tour of the historic district, where you'll pass the First Presbyterian Church, a Gothic edifice dating to the 1860s, or spend the day exploring museums to learn about Georgetown's rich mining heritage. For a more hands-on experience, you can even take guided tours of the former mines around town, or venture into the mountain trails for exhilarating hikes through flower-studded meadows and backcountry landscapes. After the day's excitement, a flavorful dining scene awaits. Whether you're in the mood for classic American dishes, Vietnamese pho, or tasty Mexican bites, Georgetown doesn't disappoint.