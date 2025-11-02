Colorado's Quaint Town Near Denver Is A High-Altitude Haven With Snowcapped Views And Steepled Charm
Boasting sweeping mountain landscapes and snowy slopes for skiing, Colorado is an adventurer's paradise. You could head out on the Carbondale-to-Snowmass Beer Trail for world-class brews and mountain views, or book a weekend getaway at Della Terra Chateau, a romantic adults-only resort for ultimate relaxation. But if you're looking for nostalgic village charm and alpine excitement, make your way to Georgetown. Tucked between the slopes of the Rocky Mountains at an elevation of more than 8,500 feet, this delightful former mining town feels like stepping back to a bygone age.
Less than an hour's drive away from Denver, escape to Georgetown for a restful day trip, or extend your stay at one of the cozy inns around town. Established in the 1850s as a mining camp, Georgetown eventually grew into the epicenter of the Colorado Silver Boom, and has still retained much of the old-world atmosphere of its humble origins. Stroll the streets and you'll find historic architecture, coupled with breathtaking mountain views. During the winter months, snow blankets the town, turning the lanes into a winter wonderland, while the nearby Loveland Ski Area offers 1,800 acres of slopes for a thrilling ski session.
Take yourself on a walking tour of the historic district, where you'll pass the First Presbyterian Church, a Gothic edifice dating to the 1860s, or spend the day exploring museums to learn about Georgetown's rich mining heritage. For a more hands-on experience, you can even take guided tours of the former mines around town, or venture into the mountain trails for exhilarating hikes through flower-studded meadows and backcountry landscapes. After the day's excitement, a flavorful dining scene awaits. Whether you're in the mood for classic American dishes, Vietnamese pho, or tasty Mexican bites, Georgetown doesn't disappoint.
Discover mining history in Georgetown, Colorado
Not to be missed is the Georgetown Loop Railroad, which will take you on a journey back to the Old West. Hop aboard a meticulously preserved steam locomotive and enjoy the picturesque mountain views from the open-air carriages. With steam billowing from the engine, the iron horse chugs along a winding narrow-gauge railroad loop through the dramatic canyons and forested slopes of Clear Creek Valley, crossing trestle bridges and passing through old mining camps along the way. For an even more immersive experience, take a walking tour of the Lebanon Silver Mine, situated halfway along the railroad loop. Guided tour options include exploring up to 1,000 feet inside the mine to see stalactites and calcified boot tracks, not to mention panning for gold like the prospectors of yore, with the opportunity to pocket any nuggets you find.
To plunge into the depths of more mine shafts, stop at Capital Prize Gold Mine Tours, which a previous visitor declared in a Google review is "a must-do if you are in Georgetown." The mine is fully operational, with several miles of tunnels dating back to the 1860s, when the Capital Prize Mining Company was founded. Not only will the expert guides show you exactly how the miners would have worked, but you'll also get the chance to try your hand at chipping rocks and pushing mining carts through the tunnels. Tours are priced at roughly $30 per adult and $20 for children (as of this writing in 2025), and booking in advance is highly recommended since space is limited. But the fun doesn't have to end there. If you want to experience more of Colorado's delightful mining boomtowns, less than 90 minutes away by car is Fairplay, a historic gold rush town with quirky festivals.
Museums and historic sites around Georgetown, Colorado
Get lost in the handful of museums around Georgetown. Your first stop should be the Georgetown Firefighting Museum, located in the historic downtown district. The museum is situated within the Alpine Hose Building, a two-story white clapboard edifice with black trim topped by a bell tower. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the building dates to the 1870s and was the headquarters of the Alpine Hose Company No. 2, a team of firefighters who ensured that Georgetown's wooden structures were never affected by fire outbreaks. The museum is dedicated to their memory, boasting artifacts ranging from photographs and uniforms to furnishings and a trophy case.
For more Old World charm, stop by the Hotel de Paris Museum, a fantastic yellow-brick structure trimmed with burnt orange accents. Opened in 1875 by a French immigrant, Louis Dupuy, who took on the role of both hotelier and chef, the Hotel de Paris operated as a boarding house and restaurant until the 1930s, and grew in fame thanks to Dupuy's upscale French cuisine. Today, the hotel is a museum where you can take a peek at the restored Victorian interiors, full to the brim with elegant furnishings and decorative objects, described as "a snapshot of the late 1800s" by a previous visitor on Google.
Though not open to the public, the Bowman-White House is another stunning example of residential Victorian architecture built by Georgetown's upper-middle-class mining families, as is the Hamill House, a fantastic Gothic cottage at the heart of town. For a dose of both history and physics, the Georgetown Energy Museum is a fascinating delve into the hydroelectric plants powering the town. From steam train rides and mining history to romantic Victorian architecture, Georgetown is full of thrills you won't want to miss.