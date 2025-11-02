Between Little Rock And Hot Springs Is An Arkansas City Offering Off-Roading, Cabins, And Park Access

Arkansas gained the nickname of the Natural State officially in 1995, based on its superb natural landscapes that transform seamlessly from rich farmland, rushing rivers, lush forests, rolling hills, and a few mountain ranges. A gem of the state might be Hobbs State Park, Arkansas' largest state park, located in a city about 200 miles away from the state capital. Though not as well-known, there's a city closer to Little Rock built for outdoor adventurists.

While travelers may be unaware of this Little Rock suburb, nature lovers and outdoor adventure seekers will want to take notice of Alexander, Arkansas. After landing, or flying, into Little Rock, take a short, 17.5-mile jaunt southwest on I-30 to reach this outdoor paradise.

The nearby Pinnacle Mountain is a day-use park, offering outdoor activities and adventures on both the big and little Maumelle Rivers. Within the Arkansas Arboretum, more than 33 miles of trails wind around the park. In addition to hiking, 19 of those miles are hardcore mountain bike trails. You can take a hike around the rivers or to the top of the mountain, or participate in one of the programs run by the staff. Have a picnic or host a party under one of the pavilions. The Pinnacle Mountain State Park is also a certified Trails of Tears National Historic Site, one of four national historic trails in Arkansas. For more nature and adventure, spend a day in nearby Jacksonville, another overlooked city that offers hiking trails.