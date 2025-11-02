Between Little Rock And Hot Springs Is An Arkansas City Offering Off-Roading, Cabins, And Park Access
Arkansas gained the nickname of the Natural State officially in 1995, based on its superb natural landscapes that transform seamlessly from rich farmland, rushing rivers, lush forests, rolling hills, and a few mountain ranges. A gem of the state might be Hobbs State Park, Arkansas' largest state park, located in a city about 200 miles away from the state capital. Though not as well-known, there's a city closer to Little Rock built for outdoor adventurists.
While travelers may be unaware of this Little Rock suburb, nature lovers and outdoor adventure seekers will want to take notice of Alexander, Arkansas. After landing, or flying, into Little Rock, take a short, 17.5-mile jaunt southwest on I-30 to reach this outdoor paradise.
The nearby Pinnacle Mountain is a day-use park, offering outdoor activities and adventures on both the big and little Maumelle Rivers. Within the Arkansas Arboretum, more than 33 miles of trails wind around the park. In addition to hiking, 19 of those miles are hardcore mountain bike trails. You can take a hike around the rivers or to the top of the mountain, or participate in one of the programs run by the staff. Have a picnic or host a party under one of the pavilions. The Pinnacle Mountain State Park is also a certified Trails of Tears National Historic Site, one of four national historic trails in Arkansas. For more nature and adventure, spend a day in nearby Jacksonville, another overlooked city that offers hiking trails.
Carter off-road park
Carter Off-Road Park is the ultimate mud pit for four-wheelers and all other variations of off-road vehicles. Open year-round and 24/7, adventure is available anytime. With more than 1000 acres to canvas, thrill seekers can travel through mud pits and trails, climb hills, cross a creek, and accept the challenge of a 4000-foot obstacle course. Helmets are recommended, but they don't have to be worn. No glass bottles are to be brought into the park. The daily rate for admittance is $20 per person, tax included. Keep in mind that children aged 10 and under are free to enter.
Tickets aren't available to purchase online, but can be purchased by calling 501-400-3860. The daily price might differ in the case of various special events. It's recommended to call for more information. Throughout the year, mudding thrill seekers can attend a variety of special events, including live concerts, competitions, vendors, and more. Primitive camping is available, with bathhouses nearby. For a more glamorous outdoor stay, consider a treehouse cabin.
Cabins and Cherokee Lakes RV Park
After a long day of mudding, relax at the Cherokee Lakes RV Park. Situated in a peaceful, 170-acre wildlife habitat, this small, secluded handicapped-accessible campground offers 34 RV sites. Showers, restrooms, a glass-enclosed pavilion with a large fireplace, and 30/50 amp hookups are available. Spend some time hiking the marked trails, fishing at the ponds, or utilizing the exercise equipment. Explore the three small lakes around the RV park, as well as the two waterfalls on the property.
Lake Norrell, a manmade lake, spans over 280 acres and features public boat ramps. Jet skiing and scuba diving are popular activities, and the public swim area is also a highlight. To spend a few days on the lake, consider a cabin rental that sleeps up to six people. Harrods Hideaway offers three bedrooms and two baths for a spacious and comfy cabin experience, mere steps from the lake.