A Scenic City With Historic Mansions, Small-Town Charm, And Gardens Is Called The 'Pearl Of The Mississippi River'

If you live and breathe avant-garde architecture, you may even think of Iowa's award-winning trestle bridge with gorgeous panoramic views, which also doubles as an exciting trail. Maybe if you've searched for enlightenment in the heart of the Midwest, you may even have wandered through Maharishi Vedic City, one of America's most unusual towns and a progressive haven. The Hawkeye State is filled with quirky and unusual attractions, but peek behind the odd parts that make up the whole, and you will find visit-worthy cities full of historic buildings, green spaces, and a feeling of next-door coziness. The city of Muscatine, right at the southeastern border with Illinois, checks all those boxes.

More than just an endearing nickname, Muscatine earned the title of 'Pearl of the Mississippi River' thanks to its leading role in the pearl button-making industry. The city embodies its parable of forging greatness out of something so small: the wealth brought by the pearl manufacturing industry soon led to many more businesses blossoming in Muscatine, from food production to telecommunications. You can still see remnants of the pearl fishing heritage and crafting industry scattered across Muscatine, from the National Pearl Button Museum to the Fairport Fish Hatchery, a few miles downstream from the city.

Whether adding Muscatine to your existing exploration of Iowa, or visiting it as a charming stand-alone destination away from the Mississippi River's crowded hubs, its location right by the Illinois border makes it easy to reach from both Cedar Rapids (67 miles away) and Peoria (114 miles away). Though the latter is slightly further, it has the perk of national and international air links via Peoria General Wayne A. Downing Airport.