A Scenic City With Historic Mansions, Small-Town Charm, And Gardens Is Called The 'Pearl Of The Mississippi River'
If you live and breathe avant-garde architecture, you may even think of Iowa's award-winning trestle bridge with gorgeous panoramic views, which also doubles as an exciting trail. Maybe if you've searched for enlightenment in the heart of the Midwest, you may even have wandered through Maharishi Vedic City, one of America's most unusual towns and a progressive haven. The Hawkeye State is filled with quirky and unusual attractions, but peek behind the odd parts that make up the whole, and you will find visit-worthy cities full of historic buildings, green spaces, and a feeling of next-door coziness. The city of Muscatine, right at the southeastern border with Illinois, checks all those boxes.
More than just an endearing nickname, Muscatine earned the title of 'Pearl of the Mississippi River' thanks to its leading role in the pearl button-making industry. The city embodies its parable of forging greatness out of something so small: the wealth brought by the pearl manufacturing industry soon led to many more businesses blossoming in Muscatine, from food production to telecommunications. You can still see remnants of the pearl fishing heritage and crafting industry scattered across Muscatine, from the National Pearl Button Museum to the Fairport Fish Hatchery, a few miles downstream from the city.
Whether adding Muscatine to your existing exploration of Iowa, or visiting it as a charming stand-alone destination away from the Mississippi River's crowded hubs, its location right by the Illinois border makes it easy to reach from both Cedar Rapids (67 miles away) and Peoria (114 miles away). Though the latter is slightly further, it has the perk of national and international air links via Peoria General Wayne A. Downing Airport.
Visit historic mansions and enjoy open-air delights in Muscatine
Start your Muscatine adventure in the Downtown Commercial Historic District, where you can admire buildings from the late 19th to the mid-20th century. This neighborhood of historic relevance was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2008. Dozens of buildings – from homes to commercial and public structures — were surveyed and catalogued for their importance. One such place is the regal, imposing structure of the Muscatine Art Center, a contemporary custodian of old-country objects and fine arts, steeped in the historic Musser Mansion. Built for wealthy heiress Laura Musser in 1908, it was donated by her heirs in the 1960s, so citizens of Muscatine could enjoy its Edwardian rooms and baroque interiors, and immerse themselves in its glorious history free of charge. Abutting the Muscatine Art Center are the Japanese Gardens, added as a touch of eclecticism and a place of spiritual retreat by Japanophile Mrs Musser, who also included shrine houses and pagodas alongside ponds, waterfalls, and serene bridges.
Fancy yourself a button maker? You can test your skills and knowledge on the subject at the National Pearl Button Museum. This quirky museum gathers history, science, and interactive displays under one roof, and is a great way to learn about the industry that made Muscatine great in the 1900s. It's also right by the Riverside Park, a pleasant green space to spend an afternoon admiring the Mississippi River as it flows by...and the home of a hidden quirky gem beloved by locals and tourists alike.
What to do for an active, fun-filled weekend in Muscatine
It wouldn't be a complete list without one quirky attraction, so you'll be pleased to hear you can visit the world's largest watermelon sculpture while in Muscatine, measuring a whopping 40 feet in length and 26 feet in height, and weighing 16,000 pounds. You can reach the towering, ripe watermelon slice by walking south from the Riverview Center in Riverside Park. If you are visiting the city in late July, make sure you stop at one of the many melon farms in Muscatine County. The region's sandy, rich soil makes it an ideal place to grow watermelon, honeydew, and cantaloupe, as well as other delicious fresh produce. One of the best places to sample them is the Muscatine Area Farmers Market, named among the top fresh markets in the state. Dozens of little stalls populate Cedar Street every Saturday between 7:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., giving people the opportunity to purchase seasonal specials, learn about the harvest, and sample fresh Iowan delicacies.
Iowa is an ideal playground for lovers of the great outdoors, with its oldest state park taking the crown of an idyllic destination for prime camping and outdoor fun. Muscatine is no exception, with its fair share of open-air delights, from arboretums and butterfly gardens to scenic views from the Norbert F. Beckey Bridge. The Deep Lakes park is the best spot to plunge into the water or simply enjoy some riverside recreation. This former quarry turned biodiversity oasis has sandy dunes, numerous ponds, and creeks where you can fish, swim, kayak, hike, or stay overnight. The park is close to the Muscatine Arboretum, an ideal extra stop if you want to extend your open-air exploration to include a fine (if somewhat small) tree museum.