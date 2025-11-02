Alabama's City Near Decatur Has A Charming And Walkable Downtown Full Of Shops And Cozy Eateries
Flying into Huntsville International Airport offers an ideal starting point for a road trip through the so-called Heart of Dixie. While Huntsville's futuristic U.S. Space & Rocket Center is a must for visitors, the smaller Alabama towns deliver a more authentic taste of the state. Whether traveling from Huntsville by RV or rental car, the 35-minute drive to Hartselle down the I-65 is a perfect opportunity to roll down the windows and blast Lynyrd Skynyrd's ode to the state on the stereo. A true highlight of Hartselle however is not just the classic Alabamian vibe, but also their varied gastronomic offerings. From Don Alejo's Mexican Restaurant's pollo con arroz to the Oh Bryan's Family Steak House' freshly grilled cuts, the offerings in Hartselle are plentiful.
Hartselle's historic downtown is easy to explore on foot. Sidewalks covered by awnings make browsing the extensive mix of local shops comfortable in any weather. Friendly greetings from passers-by are part of the experience, reflecting the area's trademark Southern hospitality, so be prepared to smile and offer a friendly hello back.
Hartselle's dining offers railside nostalgia and haunted candy shops
Just 20 minutes from Decatur, Alabama's underrated retirement city, Hartselle stands out for its eateries. Start the day at Old Havana Cafe. There, one can pair the bold flavors of a strong Cuban colada with tasty treats like a guava and cream cheese empanada, satisfying both morning caffeine cravings and a breakfast sweet tooth. Lunchtime options are plenty, with Pizza Ed being a great choice to enjoy some deep dish, particularly for those joined by furry friends in their dog friendly seating area.
For a more elevated meal, The Freight House offers modern Southern cuisine in a century-old freight depot, where the occasional sound of passing trains enhances the ambiance. Their punny-named dishes such as the Chicken Tender Express, Train Masters Ribeye, and signature Choo Choo Panini are certainly worth trying. Another unique venue, Eatin' in the Attic, serves classic American dishes, including burgers and Reuben sandwiches, in an old liquor bar, complete with a vintage candy shop. Be warned though this eatery is not for the easily spooked as they proudly claim to be home to a ghost named Nathaniel. Fuqua's Southern Soul Food, meanwhile, also delivers generous portions of comfort food designed by its chef to evoke memories of Grandma's kitchen growing up.
Stroll through Hartselle's shopping district downtown
Though Hartselle certainly promises to fill up stomachs, it is also a place where the temptation to fill up shopping bags is high. Antique lovers can lose hours in El-Marie's Antique and Art Marketplace, a former 1948 Chevrolet dealership filled with treasures from more than 30 vendors. For those seeking a gift, The Beehive Bathhouse offers handmade bath products, while Reeves Farm's peach-infused treats as well as its jars of salsa, pickles, and jams.
All of these downtown shops are easy to enjoy on foot, particularly due to the 2024 launch of the Hartselle Hart Walk. This mile-long route through downtown is marked with heart-shaped markers on the sidewalk to encourage visitors to stay on their feet. With all the calories available at Hartselle's many restaurants, it is no wonder walking is encouraged. Those looking for some more beautiful nature to stroll through, should consider heading just 60 miles out of Hartselle to Cane Creek Canyon Nature Preserve, where they can take advantage of some of Alabama's finest winding trails.