This Hidden Quebec City Is A Riverside Gem Offering Vibrant Murals, Lush Gardens, And Local Culture

Where the St. Lawrence River meets the rural landscapes of the Gaspésie region, a small town has gone all out on lush gardens, vibrant murals, and local culture. Welcome to Mont-Joli, a colorful spot in the Québec province that welcomes visitors year-round to explore the beauty of Eastern Québec at a slower pace.

Mont-Joli is the type of small-town stunner that's often called a hidden gem, but it's also a gem that's hidden in plain sight. That's due to its strategic location. One of Québec's main thoroughfares, Highway 20, intersects with scenic Route 132 just outside of town, establishing Mont-Joli as a travel-friendly place to stop or stay. This access includes a direct riverside route to Québec City and its famed high-speed sled ride and sweet sugar shack snacks as well as to New Brunswick and its scenic fairytale getaway with high tides. Still, Mont-Joli is more than a potential pit stop on your way to somewhere else.

The quaint town of 6,500 residents is surrounded by natural and outdoor attractions, and a modern tourist information bureau (look for the giant question mark ... seriously) ensures that visitors make the most of their stay. Where to start? The tourism bureau and most locals would likely say the colorful street art, which led some to call Mont-Joli the mural capital of Eastern Québec.