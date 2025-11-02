Vegas Meets The Midwest At Wisconsin's Waterpark Paradise Casino Hotel With Elegant Rooms And Unique Entertainment

Long gone are the days of casino resorts solely catering to a clientele that loves and wants to gamble. Today, the market is replete with properties that have a little bit of everything to satisfy everyone, such as the Connecticut casino resort that has its own outlet mall. Also, travelers no longer have to head to the busy Las Vegas Strip for gambling and excitement. Right in the heart of Wisconsin Dells (just under two hours from Milwaukee), Ho-Chunk Gaming offers a unique blend of Las Vegas-style excitement and Midwestern charm.

This expansive resort features a vibrant casino, luxurious hotel accommodations, and a variety of entertainment options, making it a premier destination for travelers seeking both relaxation and adventure. With six locations, it's the Wisconsin Dells outpost that really stands out, especially since the city is dubbed the "Waterpark Capital of the World" due to its high concentration of indoor and outdoor waterparks. With such a distinction, it's no surprise the casino resort has a gorgeous indoor pool area. It looks and feels like an outdoor oasis with plants and faux-boulders. In addition to the pool and hot tub, there's a sauna, and from the hours of 10 p.m. to midnight, the space is adults only.

If you choose to head off the property, Wisconsin Dells estimates there are more than 200 waterslides in the city. Noah's Ark, America's largest outdoor waterpark, has everything from extreme water slides to wave pools to lazy rivers. A newer addition to the water scene is Land of Natura. The 150-acre park has everything you can imagine or never would have expected, including a greenhouse, a treetop suspension bridge, beaches, and the largest naturally filtered man-made lake. That's 15 million gallons of water!