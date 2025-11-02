This Wholesale Club With Hotel Getaways, Rental Cars, And Ticket Deals Doubles As A Hidden Travel Hub
For many savvy travelers, hunting for deals across multiple sites is just way too time-consuming, so anytime they can bundle essentials (flights, hotels, car rentals), that's a major win for their time and wallet. Wholesale clubs don't just sell bulk products or travel gear (like this popular luggage brand sold at Costco), but they also offer actual travel packages. Depending on the deals, travelers can save thousands when booking a vacation package with Costco or BJ's. However, unlike its competitors, Sam's Club doesn't focus on packaged vacations, and they've managed to carve out a niche in this money-saving space.
Instead, you'll find more of an à la carte approach through Sam's Club's Travel and Entertainment portal. "We are most known for incredible prices on theme parks and attractions, shows, events, concerts and movie tickets," Sam's Club spokesperson, Steven Zapata, told AARP. All of these can be booked at discounted, members-only rates. For travelers who don't want the commitment of a pre-built itinerary (there are major pros and cons of using a travel package deal), this flexibility can be a big win. Even those who aren't traveling can enjoy the discounted rates for any local events like concerts, plays, or to see their favorite hometown team. Some Reddit users share the Sam's Club deals can be significantly cheaper than booking direct and another shared they scored a roundtrip Hawaii flight for $400 less than they were able to find anywhere else. According to Sam's Club, these discounts are not available to the general public and can even include preferred seating for popular events.
What to know before booking a Sam's Club deal
Before you book, you should keep a few things in mind. Members can absolutely purchase deals for their friends or family, but it's noted that the credit card holder may need to be present when retrieving products. Also, as with any third-party booking, you'll want to read the fine print for any possible customer service issues or cancellations. For events that are cancelled, Sam's Club provides a full refund and they can accommodate most requests for hotel stays that are cancelled. Also, while you would typically select specific seats for a sporting event or play, when booking through Sam's Club, the exact seating location isn't always available before purchasing. For any existing orders, the company has a toll-free customer service number and contact form.
Still, for most Sam's Club members, the portal provides a low-effort, money-saving option for travel and entertainment. Some of the offers include over 20% off at Nickelodeon Universe at the Mall of America and hotels and rental cars up to 40% and 25%, respectively, depending on the location. Theater lovers have no shortage of options ("Wicked," "The Lion King," and "The Book of Mormon," to name a few) at up to 40% off box office prices and can easily toggle between Broadway, off-Broadway, Tony-winning plays, and national tours.