This Wholesale Club With Hotel Getaways, Rental Cars, And Ticket Deals Doubles As A Hidden Travel Hub

For many savvy travelers, hunting for deals across multiple sites is just way too time-consuming, so anytime they can bundle essentials (flights, hotels, car rentals), that's a major win for their time and wallet. Wholesale clubs don't just sell bulk products or travel gear (like this popular luggage brand sold at Costco), but they also offer actual travel packages. Depending on the deals, travelers can save thousands when booking a vacation package with Costco or BJ's. However, unlike its competitors, Sam's Club doesn't focus on packaged vacations, and they've managed to carve out a niche in this money-saving space.

Instead, you'll find more of an à la carte approach through Sam's Club's Travel and Entertainment portal. "We are most known for incredible prices on theme parks and attractions, shows, events, concerts and movie tickets," Sam's Club spokesperson, Steven Zapata, told AARP. All of these can be booked at discounted, members-only rates. For travelers who don't want the commitment of a pre-built itinerary (there are major pros and cons of using a travel package deal), this flexibility can be a big win. Even those who aren't traveling can enjoy the discounted rates for any local events like concerts, plays, or to see their favorite hometown team. Some Reddit users share the Sam's Club deals can be significantly cheaper than booking direct and another shared they scored a roundtrip Hawaii flight for $400 less than they were able to find anywhere else. According to Sam's Club, these discounts are not available to the general public and can even include preferred seating for popular events.