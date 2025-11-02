Outside St. Louis Is Missouri's Perfect One-Stop Destination Park For Mountain Biking, Fishing, And Hiking

With gorgeous views of the forested valley and Meramec River, Castlewood State Park remains a great place to mountain bike, hike, and trail run. As one hiker on Google put it, "Castlewood State Park was the perfect spot for a Saturday adventure. I took my two daughters and a friend, and we had an incredible day hiking, connecting, and soaking in the peaceful beauty around us."

One trail that stands out for hikers is the Riverscene Trail. Although moderate in difficulty, it has the best views and is by far the most popular. However, according to reviewers on Google, be aware that most of the hiking paths are also mountain biking paths. So, it's important to be aware of your surroundings and be ready to get out of the way should a bike come whizzing down the trail.

On top of biking, hiking, and trail running, Castlewood is a popular destination for anglers looking to spend the day relaxing on the river and casting a line. Bluegill, crappie, and walleye, among others, are popular fish species. There are even picnic sites and a playground if you bring the whole family. The World Bird Sanctuary is also located near the park premises and is a great place to go and see incredible birds of prey and participate in educational programs.