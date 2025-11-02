Outside St. Louis Is Missouri's Perfect One-Stop Destination Park For Mountain Biking, Fishing, And Hiking
Located on Historic Route 66, St. Louis, Missouri, is a great place to spend some time trying a unique style of pizza, enjoying the headquarters of Anheuser-Busch, and checking out the Gateway Arch, which is the only national park within a city. However, the city also has an escape in store for those who love the outdoors — located 30 minutes outside of downtown St. Louis is the beautiful Castlewood State Park. This natural haven is a great place to get out and stretch your legs on a hike, go fishing, or even grab your bike and hit the trails.
In fact, this park is widely known as one of the best mountain biking spots in the area. There are over 17 miles of trails in Castlewood State Park with varying levels of difficulty. A trail with five-star reviews is the Mountain Ridge Connector Trail. With a total distance of over a mile, it takes about 10 minutes to complete on a mountain bike. It's not just used for mountain biking, though, but also for trail running and hiking.
How to enjoy your time at Castlewood State Park
With gorgeous views of the forested valley and Meramec River, Castlewood State Park remains a great place to mountain bike, hike, and trail run. As one hiker on Google put it, "Castlewood State Park was the perfect spot for a Saturday adventure. I took my two daughters and a friend, and we had an incredible day hiking, connecting, and soaking in the peaceful beauty around us."
One trail that stands out for hikers is the Riverscene Trail. Although moderate in difficulty, it has the best views and is by far the most popular. However, according to reviewers on Google, be aware that most of the hiking paths are also mountain biking paths. So, it's important to be aware of your surroundings and be ready to get out of the way should a bike come whizzing down the trail.
On top of biking, hiking, and trail running, Castlewood is a popular destination for anglers looking to spend the day relaxing on the river and casting a line. Bluegill, crappie, and walleye, among others, are popular fish species. There are even picnic sites and a playground if you bring the whole family. The World Bird Sanctuary is also located near the park premises and is a great place to go and see incredible birds of prey and participate in educational programs.
Planning your trip to Castlewood State Park
Castlewood State Park is a popular spot for city dwellers to come and escape the hustle and bustle of St. Louis for a day. If you want to spend more time exploring all its trails, consider staying the night. Although there isn't a campground at the state park, you can find some popular chain hotels a short drive away. This includes the Hampton Inn St. Louis Southwest, Holiday Inn Express and Suites, and Drury Inn and Suites.
While in the area, consider visiting the nearby Lone Elk Park, which has a herd of bison along with elk and deer. You can hike through the park, but one of the best ways to cover the most ground and see the most animals is on a scenic drive. Afterward, you can head on down to Clayton, St. Louis' "Second Downtown" that's a bustling, art-filled suburb with walkable charm and trendy vibes. Alternatively, you can take a short drive to Augusta, the country's first wine region that's filled with great shops and restaurants.