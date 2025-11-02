Nestled In Minnesota's Heartland Is An Artsy Riverside Gem With Storybook Trails And A Famed Craft Fair

The North Star State is full of unique small towns, and Little Falls is no exception. The town is located in central Minnesota, close to Minnesota's Lake Country city of Brainerd. The Mississippi River runs through Little Falls, and there's a lot to see and do for both arts and culture fans and outdoor lovers. The area is home to some outstanding trails for nature lovers and is also host to an annual craft fair that draws in people from all over the world.

Little Falls is about an hour and 45-minute drive north of Minneapolis, the country's most bikeable city. The closest airport is Brainerd Lakes, but the most convenient major airport is Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport, which is known as one of the best in North America. It's about an hour and 50 minutes from Little Falls to the airport, but it can be as much as half an hour longer with traffic. Jefferson Lines runs buses between Little Falls and Minneapolis through Greyhound; the journey takes about two and a half hours. While there is some public transport in the region with Tri-CAP, rides need to be booked in advance, so it's easiest to get around with your own car.