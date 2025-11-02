Nestled In Minnesota's Heartland Is An Artsy Riverside Gem With Storybook Trails And A Famed Craft Fair
The North Star State is full of unique small towns, and Little Falls is no exception. The town is located in central Minnesota, close to Minnesota's Lake Country city of Brainerd. The Mississippi River runs through Little Falls, and there's a lot to see and do for both arts and culture fans and outdoor lovers. The area is home to some outstanding trails for nature lovers and is also host to an annual craft fair that draws in people from all over the world.
Little Falls is about an hour and 45-minute drive north of Minneapolis, the country's most bikeable city. The closest airport is Brainerd Lakes, but the most convenient major airport is Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport, which is known as one of the best in North America. It's about an hour and 50 minutes from Little Falls to the airport, but it can be as much as half an hour longer with traffic. Jefferson Lines runs buses between Little Falls and Minneapolis through Greyhound; the journey takes about two and a half hours. While there is some public transport in the region with Tri-CAP, rides need to be booked in advance, so it's easiest to get around with your own car.
Outdoor adventures and history in Little Falls
Thanks to the town's location, it's easy to get out in nature on a trip to Little Falls. Head to Charles A. Lindbergh State Park, which has eight miles of hiking trails. The Big Loop, which is a Hiking Club Trail, is two and a half miles altogether — for shorter walks, try the Mississippi River Trail or the Pike Creek Trail, both just over a mile. In the Elk Area part of the park, stroll along the riverside on the 1.8-mile Little Elk Area Loop. Visit Crane Meadows National Wildlife Refuge for the three-and-a-half-mile Platte River Hiking Trail; keep your eyes peeled for sandhill cranes and other wildlife along the way.
While there's plenty to see outdoors, don't miss out on the historic attractions in Little Falls. Visit the Minnesota Fishing Museum and Hall of Fame to learn about freshwater fishing — there are over 20,000 objects related to fishing here. Head to Charles Lindbergh House and Museum to explore the childhood home of renowned aviator Charles Lindbergh — he was the first pilot to fly nonstop solo over the Atlantic, and he grew up in Little Falls. You can see a replica of the Spirit of St. Louis, the plane he flew on the historic flight, at the museum. Linden Hill Historic Estate has two beautiful mansions to explore — tours are available in the summer — with authentic furnishings from the time.
Discover the Little Falls art scene
Little Falls is a top destination for arts and culture in Minnesota. The Little Falls Arts and Crafts Fair takes place every September, the weekend after Labor Day, and brings some 125,000 visitors to the town. This major event, which started in 1973, has 600 vendors showcasing their handmade crafts, jewelry, paintings, and other artworks — it's perfect for shopping and browsing in a fun atmosphere.
Beyond the fair, there's a few art spots you shouldn't miss on a visit to Little Falls. Great River Arts Center has two visual arts galleries, the Front and Main Galleries, along with a performing arts space and a retail center with pieces from local artists and artisans. Be sure to find some of the beautiful outdoor murals around town; there are three murals by artist Frank Gosiak in Little Falls, two of which show the area's logging history. There are also artworks at Lindbergh Elementary School, one of which is easily accessible to the public and depicts the story of the aviator Charles Lindbergh.