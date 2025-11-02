Oregon's Serene City Near Portland Boasts A Vibrant, Walkable Downtown Filled With Shops And Restaurants

Once named the "quietest city in America," Portland, Oregon is a place where you can find your bliss. Even more serenity awaits outside this metro area, though. Previously named one of the safest destinations in the Beaver State, the nearby suburban city of Canby is less than 30 miles away from Portland. Famed for its fields of dahlias and its annual festival to showcase these colorful flowers, the town has been nicknamed "Oregon's Garden Spot." But the town's lure doesn't stop with beautiful blooms, Canby also draws visitors with its walkable downtown full of local shops and restaurants.

As you stroll the quaint downtown Canby, stopping at a book shop like The Book Nook — a locally-owned store that's highly rated on Google — is a no-brainer. Known for its literary reputation, the Pacific Northwest is home to the largest independent bookstore in the world. A short walk from The Book Nook, antiques await at the Mid-Century style Retro Revival. With a wide range of antique nick-knacks to discover, such as décor and accessories, you'll feel like you've stepped into the Canby of yesterday.

For clothing downtown, two woman-owned shops that have 5-star ratings on Google should be on your radar: Tin & Paisley Boutique and Sadie Rose Boutique. Reviewers love the helpfulness of Tin & Paisley Boutique's staff and its size inclusivity, with one individual describing their style as "Not quite western and not quite boho." Sadie Rose Boutique features a rustic yet feminine ambiance and offers gifts ranging from body care to jewelry created by local artisans. As you treat yourself to retail therapy, don't forget to reward yourself with sweet treats, coffee, and a good meal.