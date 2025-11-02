Oregon's Serene City Near Portland Boasts A Vibrant, Walkable Downtown Filled With Shops And Restaurants
Once named the "quietest city in America," Portland, Oregon is a place where you can find your bliss. Even more serenity awaits outside this metro area, though. Previously named one of the safest destinations in the Beaver State, the nearby suburban city of Canby is less than 30 miles away from Portland. Famed for its fields of dahlias and its annual festival to showcase these colorful flowers, the town has been nicknamed "Oregon's Garden Spot." But the town's lure doesn't stop with beautiful blooms, Canby also draws visitors with its walkable downtown full of local shops and restaurants.
As you stroll the quaint downtown Canby, stopping at a book shop like The Book Nook — a locally-owned store that's highly rated on Google — is a no-brainer. Known for its literary reputation, the Pacific Northwest is home to the largest independent bookstore in the world. A short walk from The Book Nook, antiques await at the Mid-Century style Retro Revival. With a wide range of antique nick-knacks to discover, such as décor and accessories, you'll feel like you've stepped into the Canby of yesterday.
For clothing downtown, two woman-owned shops that have 5-star ratings on Google should be on your radar: Tin & Paisley Boutique and Sadie Rose Boutique. Reviewers love the helpfulness of Tin & Paisley Boutique's staff and its size inclusivity, with one individual describing their style as "Not quite western and not quite boho." Sadie Rose Boutique features a rustic yet feminine ambiance and offers gifts ranging from body care to jewelry created by local artisans. As you treat yourself to retail therapy, don't forget to reward yourself with sweet treats, coffee, and a good meal.
Discover more of Canby, Oregon's adorable downtown district
Downtown Canby has some amazing bakeries you'll want to check out. One can be found at Cutsforth's Market, a Canby institution that was established in 1928 and has 4.7 stars on Google — with the bakery being praised by reviewers, especially the house-made doughnuts. Starting your day in Canby with a donut isn't a bad idea, and if you're desperate for caffeine, Cutsforth's also has a coffee counter serving locally roasted beans. If you prefer a traditional café, you have other options downtown like B's Bake Shoppe, a highly-rated, cozy and colorful spot known for freshly baked bread. Reviewers on Google give it 4.7 stars and say that the breakfast sandwiches are a must.
For lunch, downtown Canby has no shortage of choices. Kid-friendly Oregon City Brewing's Canby Beer Library is a unique choice. Housed in an old library that has been transformed into an industrial-style space, you'll find an assortment of award-winning beers crafted by Oregon City Brewing Co. Plus, there are a few food carts including the highly-rated Poundtown Smashburgers. Another popular spot in downtown Canby is the sports-centric Backstop Bar & Grill. "All of the walls are covered with sports memorabilia and every table has a view of several televisions with different sporting events," raves one Google reviewer.
What about dessert, you might be asking? Cones is a family-owned ice cream shop in the heart of downtown. Here, you can delight in creations like The Canby Now, featuring vanilla ice cream, pretzels, and toffee. Uniquely, Cones is located within a 1930s-era brick structure that was once Canby's city hall.
Explore other fun things to do in Canby, Oregon
Canby's walkable downtown isn't the only reason to visit, the city is abundant in natural beauty. Canby is home to Molalla River State Park. This dog-friendly site is nestled on the Willamette River and is open year round. Stop by and indulge in its tranquility with a hike on the shores of this body of water. If you're a nature enthusiast, you'll also enjoy Swan Island Dahlias. The nearly 100-year-old family-owned farm is famed for its Annual Dahlia Festival where you can view rows upon rows of flora in full bloom.
Additionally, Canby features the Clackamas County Fairgrounds and Event Center, which hosts what are arguably some of the most noteworthy happenings in the Portland metropolitan area, such as the Oregon Renaissance Faire, one of a few renaissance festivals in the Pacific Northwest. August ushers in the Clackamas County Fair and Canby Rodeo. What better summer fun is there than riding questionable carnival attractions and eating greasy food? Likewise, the nightly rodeos will be sure to get your adrenaline pumping.
Canby is well worth planning a day trip from Portland, just a 35-minutes drive away. If you have time, there's more to see close by including Wilsonville, a family-friendly Oregon city with nature parks. You can even take the Canby Ferry to Wilsonville, and back, for just a few bucks. The ferry disembarks near Molalla River State Park and crosses the Willamette in a matter of minutes. Be sure to check for closures beforehand.