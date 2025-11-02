Malibu's Hidden Breezy Beach Is A Best-Kept Secret With Dramatic California Scenery

Malibu claims some of the most famous stretches of California sand, and you might even know many of them by name: El Matador, Surfrider, Point Dume, and the "ultimate Southern California beach," Zuma. For many, however, the true coastal dream lies in the places less traveled. That's what you'll find at Lechuza Beach, one of the best-kept secrets among locals and a spot with dramatic California scenery. Even the name adds to the secrecy, as the word "lechuza" translates roughly to "barn owl" — not exactly an animal you would associate with a stunning stretch of Southern California shoreline!

In western Malibu on the northern end of Broad Beach Road, this hidden breezy beach offers quiet seclusion and pristine shoreline that helps sun seekers avoid the crowds. Here, you won't find restaurants, hotels, or pro surf competitions, which is exactly the point. You'll find a half-mile stretch of coastline that most Angelenos don't even know exists. That's why, when asked to recommend the best spot for a tranquil day at the beach, Gregory Day, managing director for the Malibu Beach Inn, said Lechuza.

The payoff for finding Lechuza Beach, however, is more than just the tranquility. For such a hidden beach on such a popular coastline, the bigger surprise might be the sheer natural beauty.