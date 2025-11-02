This Trusted Rental Car Company Was Just Ranked No. 1 For Traveler Satisfaction In 2025

When you're on vacation and need to get on the road, you're likely to rent a car. We've all heard of the big names — Hertz, Avis, Enterprise — but what's the one that's likely to leave you the most satisfied? According to a study by J. D. Power, customers are the most satisfied with Enterprise Rent-A-Car, which topped the list by scoring 734 out of 1,000 points.

Enterprise narrowly beat out National Car Rental, which is ironically owned by the same parent company. Rounding out the top five are Advantage Rent-A-Car and Sixt, which tied for third, and Hertz. The study measured satisfaction by examining the entire rental experience, from initial booking and overall value to pickup and drop-off. Enterprise's win is a boost from last year, when it came in second to National, which the 2024 study named the best rental car agency.

J.D. Power put together the study by surveying 8,263 travelers who rented a car at an airport between August 2024 and August 2025. Based on their responses, the company calculated a national average score of 691, with Payless, Fox Rent-A-Car, and Dollar sitting at the bottom of the list with scores well below average. One of the big things that made a difference between the top and bottom companies was as simple as a smile. J.D. Power rental car practice lead Azari Jones explained to Forbes, "Smile interactions had the strongest influence on overall satisfaction, trust and perceived value across every brand.