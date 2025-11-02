This Trusted Rental Car Company Was Just Ranked No. 1 For Traveler Satisfaction In 2025
When you're on vacation and need to get on the road, you're likely to rent a car. We've all heard of the big names — Hertz, Avis, Enterprise — but what's the one that's likely to leave you the most satisfied? According to a study by J. D. Power, customers are the most satisfied with Enterprise Rent-A-Car, which topped the list by scoring 734 out of 1,000 points.
Enterprise narrowly beat out National Car Rental, which is ironically owned by the same parent company. Rounding out the top five are Advantage Rent-A-Car and Sixt, which tied for third, and Hertz. The study measured satisfaction by examining the entire rental experience, from initial booking and overall value to pickup and drop-off. Enterprise's win is a boost from last year, when it came in second to National, which the 2024 study named the best rental car agency.
J.D. Power put together the study by surveying 8,263 travelers who rented a car at an airport between August 2024 and August 2025. Based on their responses, the company calculated a national average score of 691, with Payless, Fox Rent-A-Car, and Dollar sitting at the bottom of the list with scores well below average. One of the big things that made a difference between the top and bottom companies was as simple as a smile. J.D. Power rental car practice lead Azari Jones explained to Forbes, "Smile interactions had the strongest influence on overall satisfaction, trust and perceived value across every brand.
Skip the counter line and save time when picking up your rental car
Another interesting discovery in the study has to do with wait time, which is something anyone renting a car wants to cut down on. J.D. Power found that customers were able to save nearly eight minutes by skipping the long wait at the airport rental counter and picking up their vehicle directly from the lot. Not only that, avoiding time at the counter also led to a much higher customer satisfaction rating for the pickup and drop-off experience.
These results would make you think that everyone would be picking up their car directly from the lot, but that's not the case. According to J.D. Power, an incredible 80% of people renting a car at the airport stop at the counter to retrieve their vehicle. The organization stresses that rental companies looking to improve customer experience need to find a way to communicate the ease of parking lot pickup and how it saves them valuable time.
So whether you are vetting the best rental company for your time in Europe or looking to save big bucks on a rental for your next American road trip, it's a good idea to remember the factors J.D. Power considered in its study. Don't just think about value — also consider how easy it will be to get your vehicle when you arrive and leave it behind when you are finished. As rental companies continue to up their game, it's good to look out for any options that will make your rental a breeze, whether that's a loyalty program, an online app, or a kiosk that will let you skip the lines and get you directly on the road.