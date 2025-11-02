One Of The Best-Kept Trail Systems In Michigan's Upper Peninsula Offers Year-Round Recreation And Local Roots

Hancock, Michigan, is the state's northernmost city, an uncut gem propped on the vast and wild Keweenaw Peninsula. Keweenaw County is known for impressive natural scenery, and tucked in the hills above Hancock lies one of the Midwest's best-kept outdoor secrets: The Maasto Hiihto and Churning Rapids Trail System. This snake of outdoor access offers close to 30 miles of pristine single track, a private playground for mountain bikers, hikers, and Nordic skiers. I stumbled into this system during a spring weekend in the Keweenaw and found it a rival to anything I have experienced in other mountain-biking hubs, like Colorado or Vermont, but without the crowds.

The name "maasto hiihto" means "cross-country ski" in Finnish, reflecting the Nordic heritage that bleeds through this region. In fact, Hancock's Finnish roots will make you think you're in the heart of Europe. It was the first U.S. city to receive the Finno-Ugric Capital of Culture designation, an honor awarded to communities that preserve and promote the culture of Finno-Ugric peoples, including the Finnish. Even this trail system was originally carved by local Finnish immigrants in the 1980s, and today the Hancock Trails Club maintains the property through partnerships with generous private landowners who keep the trails free and publicly accessible.

It's remote and rugged yet accessible and well-maintained. I ran into only one other biker on my ride, which came at the perfect time because my pedal had fallen off and I wasn't carrying the proper tools. He was quick to stop and help me, an iconic example of the genuine community spirit in these parts. The wildlife was more abundant than the humans. Deer, beavers, and even an occasional black bear weave through the dense forests, aspen stands, wetlands, and wooded ridgelines that the trail system traces.