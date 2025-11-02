One Of The Best-Kept Trail Systems In Michigan's Upper Peninsula Offers Year-Round Recreation And Local Roots
Hancock, Michigan, is the state's northernmost city, an uncut gem propped on the vast and wild Keweenaw Peninsula. Keweenaw County is known for impressive natural scenery, and tucked in the hills above Hancock lies one of the Midwest's best-kept outdoor secrets: The Maasto Hiihto and Churning Rapids Trail System. This snake of outdoor access offers close to 30 miles of pristine single track, a private playground for mountain bikers, hikers, and Nordic skiers. I stumbled into this system during a spring weekend in the Keweenaw and found it a rival to anything I have experienced in other mountain-biking hubs, like Colorado or Vermont, but without the crowds.
The name "maasto hiihto" means "cross-country ski" in Finnish, reflecting the Nordic heritage that bleeds through this region. In fact, Hancock's Finnish roots will make you think you're in the heart of Europe. It was the first U.S. city to receive the Finno-Ugric Capital of Culture designation, an honor awarded to communities that preserve and promote the culture of Finno-Ugric peoples, including the Finnish. Even this trail system was originally carved by local Finnish immigrants in the 1980s, and today the Hancock Trails Club maintains the property through partnerships with generous private landowners who keep the trails free and publicly accessible.
It's remote and rugged yet accessible and well-maintained. I ran into only one other biker on my ride, which came at the perfect time because my pedal had fallen off and I wasn't carrying the proper tools. He was quick to stop and help me, an iconic example of the genuine community spirit in these parts. The wildlife was more abundant than the humans. Deer, beavers, and even an occasional black bear weave through the dense forests, aspen stands, wetlands, and wooded ridgelines that the trail system traces.
Outdoor activities along the Maasto-Hiihto and Churning Rapids Trail System
The area's connection to cycling culture runs deeper than many realize. Michigan's Upper Peninsula has produced a strong cycling community and even local legends, including those who've earned the coveted "Plaid" jersey through the Tour Da Yoop challenge — a grueling 1,200-mile cycling odyssey around the entire peninsula. Mountain bikers consistently praise the system's variety, from beginner-friendly loops, perfect for newcomers to more challenging technical terrain that keeps experienced riders coming back. The trails are meticulously maintained and improved by local volunteers, with clear signage and well-marked intersections that prevent the confusion common in larger trail networks. Summer conditions can be muddy in spots, particularly after rain. Warm weather brings wildflowers and butterflies, which you can witness from your mountain bike, Class 1 e-bike, or while hiking or running. Dogs are welcome, but equestrian use and motorized vehicles are not.
Winter transforms the entire system into a Nordic skiing treat, with groomed trails maintained for skis, snowshoes, and fat bikes. All hikers in the winter need to use snowshoes and avoid ski tracks. Going with a guide or someone who knows the system for your first time is always a good idea, but there is clear signage and maps if you venture out alone. Be sure to study the route before you take off, and stay on the trails, as most of the land is private property.
How to get to the Maasto-Hiihto and Churning Rapids Trail System and where to stay
Hancock sits in the heart of the Keweenaw, about two hours north of Marquette. The closest international airport is the Austin Straubel International Airport (GRB), located just over 200 miles away in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Houghton County Memorial Airport (CMX) is less than 10 miles away and has flights in and out of Chicago.
Hancock has two trailheads to access Maasto Hiihto. One is at the Houghton County fairgrounds, which has restrooms and easy main trail access; the other is at the Tomasi Road trailhead, from which more technical sections are easily accessible. My favorite part of this section is riding along the Swedetown Creek Gorge, a lush, canopied waterway with intriguing geology. The Churning Rapids trails can be accessed by the northernmost loop of the Maasto system, as well as along Christensen Road, just 5 miles outside of Hancock. This narrow, backcountry section winds through the John Christensen Wildlife Preserve, and from it, you can access the 15-foot wooden observation tower, a great place to take a rest and catch a glimpse of Lake Superior in the distance.
Lodging options in Hancock include the Magnuson Hotel, The Lodge Luxury Suites, and the Ramada by Wyndham. If you want more options, simply drive across the Portage Canal into Houghton, a historic gem with a bustling downtown and artsy charm, and find plenty more options. I recommend staying at The Vault Hotel, a historic bank turned modern stay with an undertone of old wealth and a basement bar just for hotel guests. Rooms here average around $400 a night. If you are looking for a more budget-friendly option, motels are sprinkled throughout the area, and Hancock Recreation Area has 72 campsites to choose from.