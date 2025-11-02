Nestled Between Asheville And Greensboro Lies A Small-Town Gem With A Scenic Waterfall And Festivals
On the shores of Lake Rhodhiss in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, there's a small Southern town known for its big celebrations, accessible natural beauty, and perhaps most surprisingly, a passion for Bocce. Valdese, North Carolina was founded in 1893 by the Waldensians, a religious, Bocce-loving people from Northern Italy. Today, you can see this heritage reflected throughout the mountain town in several ways, such as the Waldensian Heritage Museum and the Trail of Faith, an outdoor museum that walks you through the story of Valdese's settlers and their journey from their Alpine home.
One of the most unique expressions of the town's heritage also happens to be its largest annual event. The Waldenesian Festival draws over 15,000 visitors, more than three times the town's population. Held each August, the festival sees Valdese transform its walkable downtown for two days into one big street fair filled with live music, art demonstrations, dancing, rides, and of course, a bocce tournament.
You could also plan your visit around a number of Valdese's other festive events. There's the Bluegrass at the Rock concert series, the artful Plein Air Festival, the Family Friday Nights Summer Concert Series, and the Spring Craft Market. For the Fourth of July, Valdese hosts a classic small Southern town celebration, complete with fireworks and a classic car "cruise-in" on Main Street. Celebrations aside, Valdese boasts gorgeous scenery year-round, including a lovely waterfall.
A waterfall hike and other outdoor activities in Valdese
There's more to celebrate in Valdese beyond its culture and heritage. The town's proximity to the Blue Ridge Mountains and accessible, lush city parks make it a great place to revel in nature. For a short walk, the 0.4-mile out-and-back MacGalliard Falls Park Trail is packed with payoffs, featuring a historic mill and a 40-foot natural waterfall. In the warmer months, the base of the falls turns into a popular swimming spot, but note that local signs forbid swimming there.
A 2-mile greenway with a photogenic suspension bridge connects MacGalliard Falls Park to Valdese Lakeside Park, where more opportunities for outdoor adventure await. The greenway itself has views of the unique rock formation Table Rock, a kayak launch, and a shallow step-down area to splash and birdwatch. Including the greenway, Valdese Lakeside Park offers more than 12 miles of trails for hiking and biking, such as the 4.6-mile, mountain bike-optimized Hollipop Trail. The easy 0.1-mile Meditation Point Trail takes you to a peaceful spot to center yourself with gorgeous lake scenery. For more natural beauty just an hour away, the Tanawha Trail is an under-the-radar scenic trail that takes you through breathtaking Blue Ridge Mountain views.
Valdese is the best-smelling town in North Carolina
After all that physical activity, take your pick of places in Valdese's charming downtown to rest and refuel. You'll see why Valdese is the self-proclaimed best-smelling town in the state when a whiff of fresh bread from the wholesale Bimbo Bakeries fills your nose. The company is responsible for popular brands' baked goods like Sara Lee and Thomas'. Carnivores, don't miss Highland Butchery and its meat-centric menu. Highland's neighbor, 100 Main Restaurant & Bar, serves up a wide selection of pub fare with a family-friendly vibe. Get your caffeine and cowboy boots in one place at Buckle & Brew, a combination coffee shop and Western-style boutique.
As an easy hop-off of I-40 between Asheville and Greensboro, Valdese makes the perfect place for a day trip or stop along the way to other larger destinations. If you fly into Asheville, carve out some time to spend in the city's River Arts District, a lovely artsy neighborhood with shops, food, and galleries. There's also plenty to do right in Valdese to fill a weekend, with Airbnb offerings ranging from a peaceful farm stay to a walkable downtown apartment. If you enjoy seasonal celebrations but can't travel far, these are the best fall festivals in each state.