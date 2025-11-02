Nestled Between Asheville And Greensboro Lies A Small-Town Gem With A Scenic Waterfall And Festivals

On the shores of Lake Rhodhiss in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, there's a small Southern town known for its big celebrations, accessible natural beauty, and perhaps most surprisingly, a passion for Bocce. Valdese, North Carolina was founded in 1893 by the Waldensians, a religious, Bocce-loving people from Northern Italy. Today, you can see this heritage reflected throughout the mountain town in several ways, such as the Waldensian Heritage Museum and the Trail of Faith, an outdoor museum that walks you through the story of Valdese's settlers and their journey from their Alpine home.

One of the most unique expressions of the town's heritage also happens to be its largest annual event. The Waldenesian Festival draws over 15,000 visitors, more than three times the town's population. Held each August, the festival sees Valdese transform its walkable downtown for two days into one big street fair filled with live music, art demonstrations, dancing, rides, and of course, a bocce tournament.

You could also plan your visit around a number of Valdese's other festive events. There's the Bluegrass at the Rock concert series, the artful Plein Air Festival, the Family Friday Nights Summer Concert Series, and the Spring Craft Market. For the Fourth of July, Valdese hosts a classic small Southern town celebration, complete with fireworks and a classic car "cruise-in" on Main Street. Celebrations aside, Valdese boasts gorgeous scenery year-round, including a lovely waterfall.