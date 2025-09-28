An Under-The-Radar Scenic Trail In North Carolina Takes You Through Breathtaking Blue Ridge Mountain Views

With its vast network of highways and majestic landscapes, America has plenty of amazing scenic roads to delight drivers. However, only one road can be the best scenic drive in the country, and for yet another year, that honor goes to the magical Blue Ridge Parkway. As one of the most popular National Park Service sites — nearly 17 million visited in 2024 alone — the Parkway is America's favorite drive, especially when fall colors hit.

Yet far from being just a scenic drive, the Parkway's 469-mile expanse through Virginia and North Carolina also passes some special parks and hiking trails. On the North Carolina side, one lesser-known hiking treasure is the challenging yet worthwhile Tanawha Trail. Like most of the extraordinary trails along the Parkway, this one is conveniently located right off the road, a mere two hours from both the Asheville Regional and Charlotte Douglas International Airports.

The Tanawha Trail is unique among Blue Ridge Parkway hikes in that it showcases a distinctly diverse and complex range of the region's ecosystems. Even if you're not a botanist, you'll easily see that the trail's scenery is some of the most beautiful in the Blue Ridge Mountains. And to top it all off, the Tanawha Trail passes right under the shadow of the most acclaimed and picturesque mountains in North Carolina, culminating with a spectacular viewpoint that matches any in Appalachia.