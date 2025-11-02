'The Canoe Capital Of Ohio' Is A Historic Paddler's Paradise On The Forested Emerald Green Mohican River

Of course, one of the best things to do in Loudonville is canoeing. You can either travel with a guide through one of the many canoe liveries in the area, or, if you're an experienced paddler, simply bring your gear to one of the public landings and set out on your own. Make sure you check the water conditions before you leave. They can be found on many of the liveries' websites.

There are two stretches of the Mohican River that are officially recognized as scenic and are connected to create the 26-mile Mohican River Water Trail. The trail runs from the Mohican State Park on the perimeter of Loudonville, down to Walhonding in the south. There are plenty of landing areas along the way, each with different facilities like toilets, picnic areas, and even some campgrounds, so you could comfortably spend a few days packrafting on this beautiful stretch of wilderness. Whilst on your trip, you may get the chance to spot cranes, rare salamanders, and elusive American eels.

The other major draw of this Water Trail is its storied history. You can paddle through significant demarcation lines between native and settler lands — the Greenville Treaty line of 1795 — as well as the abandoned railroad bridges of the Wally Road. Back in Loudonville, you can catch a show at the historic and beautiful early-20th-century Ohio Theatre and discover the history of sidecar motorcycle racing at the innovative Flxible factory, which occasionally opens its doors to the public to tell the story of Loudonville's contribution to the automotive industry. They even put on a parade of buses event in the summer. It's the perfect blend of history and nature to detox from a stressful modern world.