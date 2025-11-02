'The Canoe Capital Of Ohio' Is A Historic Paddler's Paradise On The Forested Emerald Green Mohican River
Nowadays, it can feel harder and harder to connect with nature. Many people are so busy with fast-paced, modern, and urban lives that they don't know where to look for a spot of peaceful wilderness or wistful nostalgia for the America of days gone by. Well, one of the first places to look has to be Loudonville, Ohio — a charming, small village with a historical significance far greater than its size and a recreational canoeing tradition that dates back to 1961.
Loudonville is sandwiched between the mighty Mohican River and Ohio's Amish Country in Holmes County, making it one of the most scenic and peaceful spots to unwind and marvel at Mother Nature in the state. There are five canoe liveries (rental services) in and around Loudonville, which make it so accessible to paddle that the village has become known as the Mohican Canoe Capital. This comes as no surprise, as Ohio's first canoe rental service was established in Loudonville and is still operating today. Previously known as Mohican Canoe Livery, the company now operates as Mohican Adventures and is fully equipped with a campsite and cabins, canoe, kayak, raft, and tube rentals, a high wire course, a go-cart track, and a mini-golf course. Mohican Adventures is a testament to the village's unique blend of history and wildlife that is calling to nature lovers everywhere.
Making your way to Loudonville, Ohio
Loudonville is conveniently located between Ohio's state capital, Columbus, and one of the most budget-friendly big cities in America, Cleveland. This makes it very easy to reach, with both cities being well-connected to the rest of the US, and both offering quick routes to the village. From Columbus, the drive is just over 70 miles and will take around an hour and a half. From Cleveland, it's around 80 miles and should take the same amount of time via I-71. Although you can reach Loudonville via a public bus line, the benefit of bringing a car is that there are plenty of amazing things to see in the area that are best experienced on four wheels, like a charming road trip down Ohio's Amish Country Byway.
But opting to travel by public transport doesn't mean that you'll miss out entirely. You can still wonder at the scenery of the region's scenic byways from the seat of a canoe, without the hassle of parking or petrol. To experience the region with public transport, you can book a two and a half hour bus from Columbus that runs daily or take a bus from Cleveland to the under-the-radar Ohio city of Akron, where you can change onto a connection straight to Loudonville. You can take a taxi to the historic Wally Road Byway from the nearest station, or some buses may travel it. But the byway itself is scenic, running along a disused, mid-century train track once considered the most beautiful in the state and sitting adjacent to the Mohican River.
What to do in Loudonville, Ohio
Of course, one of the best things to do in Loudonville is canoeing. You can either travel with a guide through one of the many canoe liveries in the area, or, if you're an experienced paddler, simply bring your gear to one of the public landings and set out on your own. Make sure you check the water conditions before you leave. They can be found on many of the liveries' websites.
There are two stretches of the Mohican River that are officially recognized as scenic and are connected to create the 26-mile Mohican River Water Trail. The trail runs from the Mohican State Park on the perimeter of Loudonville, down to Walhonding in the south. There are plenty of landing areas along the way, each with different facilities like toilets, picnic areas, and even some campgrounds, so you could comfortably spend a few days packrafting on this beautiful stretch of wilderness. Whilst on your trip, you may get the chance to spot cranes, rare salamanders, and elusive American eels.
The other major draw of this Water Trail is its storied history. You can paddle through significant demarcation lines between native and settler lands — the Greenville Treaty line of 1795 — as well as the abandoned railroad bridges of the Wally Road. Back in Loudonville, you can catch a show at the historic and beautiful early-20th-century Ohio Theatre and discover the history of sidecar motorcycle racing at the innovative Flxible factory, which occasionally opens its doors to the public to tell the story of Loudonville's contribution to the automotive industry. They even put on a parade of buses event in the summer. It's the perfect blend of history and nature to detox from a stressful modern world.