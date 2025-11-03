Connecticut's Riverside State Park Is A Hidden Gem With Excellent Fishing And Scenic Views
The Connecticut River, New England's longest waterway, flows more than 400 miles from the Canadian border to Long Island Sound. Along the way, it runs through historic towns like Bellows Falls, Vermont and larger cities like Hartford, Connecticut's bustling, underrated capital. About midway between Hartford and the sea, the river passes through Haddam Meadows State Park, a hidden gem with fantastic fishing, coastal trails, and scenic views.
Open daily from 8 a.m. until sunset, the park is free to visit. Start your explorations with a hike along the 2.1-mile Haddam Meadows Loop, an easy trail that overlooks sweeping views of the Connecticut River. Keep your eyes open for colorful birds along your walk, including hawks, gulls, warblers, and red-bellied woodpeckers. The route is mostly flat, kid-friendly, and usually takes less than an hour to complete, so bring a picnic and have an open-air lunch on the shoreline. Outdoor tables are available along the river banks, and you can pick up food and drinks nearby at Higganum Village Market, which is just a 2.4-mile drive away.
Cast a line from the river's edge to catch catfish and pike. Depending on the time of year, you might also reel in American shad, Atlantic salmon, striped bass, or smallmouth bass. Keep in mind that anyone over the age of 16 needs a fishing license to participate (these are available through Connecticut's sportsmen licensing website).
Plan a trip to Haddam Meadows State Park
If you can get your hands on a canoe or kayak, you can paddle down the river from Haddam Meadows State Park's boat launch. Dogs are welcome, as long as they're leashed. During the colder months, the park's skating pond, located close to the entrance, transforms into a winter wonderland (though it's hardly as big as the world's largest natural ice skating rink in Ottowa, Canada).
Stay overnight at Marriott Bonvoy's Postcard Cabins Machimoodus, Outdoor Collection (starting at about $160 per night), which offers luxurious bungalows set on an 80-acre property in the Connecticut River Valley. You could also book a room at Boardman House Inn Bed & Breakfast (starting at about $200 per night), which is housed in a 19th-century building. Both options are in East Haddam. Dining options nearby include Corvo Bar and Grill, serving elegant Italian-American comfort food, and the casual Village Pizza, which specializes in Greek-style pies.
Hartford and its international airport are just 30 minutes north by car (or an hour and a half using public transit). While in the area, make sure you visit Gillette Castle State Park, a fairytale getaway with a medieval castle, serene wooded trails, and river views.