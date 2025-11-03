Connecticut's Riverside State Park Is A Hidden Gem With Excellent Fishing And Scenic Views

The Connecticut River, New England's longest waterway, flows more than 400 miles from the Canadian border to Long Island Sound. Along the way, it runs through historic towns like Bellows Falls, Vermont and larger cities like Hartford, Connecticut's bustling, underrated capital. About midway between Hartford and the sea, the river passes through Haddam Meadows State Park, a hidden gem with fantastic fishing, coastal trails, and scenic views.

Open daily from 8 a.m. until sunset, the park is free to visit. Start your explorations with a hike along the 2.1-mile Haddam Meadows Loop, an easy trail that overlooks sweeping views of the Connecticut River. Keep your eyes open for colorful birds along your walk, including hawks, gulls, warblers, and red-bellied woodpeckers. The route is mostly flat, kid-friendly, and usually takes less than an hour to complete, so bring a picnic and have an open-air lunch on the shoreline. Outdoor tables are available along the river banks, and you can pick up food and drinks nearby at Higganum Village Market, which is just a 2.4-mile drive away.

Cast a line from the river's edge to catch catfish and pike. Depending on the time of year, you might also reel in American shad, Atlantic salmon, striped bass, or smallmouth bass. Keep in mind that anyone over the age of 16 needs a fishing license to participate (these are available through Connecticut's sportsmen licensing website).