Connecticut's Fairytale State Park Boasts A Famous Medieval Castle, Serene Wooded Trails, And River Views

If you're asked which U.S. state is the best for hiking, Connecticut may not come to mind. However, this small but mighty New England state has 142 state parks ranging from the smallest island state park in Connecticut to the lesser-known Bigelow Hollow State Park to the largest shoreline beach state park. One that's on a different shoreline — not the Atlantic Ocean but the Connecticut River — is Gillette Castle State Park. The river travels inland from the ocean and passes by the park, where 200 feet above the water sits a curious building designed by an eccentric early 20th-century actor, director, and playwright. In 1914, William Gillette built what is known as Gillette Castle to resemble a medieval castle, complete with a crumbling aesthetic and hidden passageways. Made of stone, it's perched atop a 184-acre park with serene, wooded trails and river views.

This fairytale state park is a wonderful place to spend the day, especially in summer and fall. The hillside setting by the water alleviates warm temperatures, and fall colors paint the forested river valley golden yellows and vibrant orange. You can take a trip on a scenic ferry accessible by a trail from the park. The Chester-Hadlyme ferry runs from April to November and is so historic that it was once drawn by horses. Gillette Castle State Park is in East Haddam, Connecticut, in the Connecticut River Valley. It's about 45 minutes south of the state capital of Hartford and less than an hour from New Haven.