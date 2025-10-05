Connecticut's Fairytale State Park Boasts A Famous Medieval Castle, Serene Wooded Trails, And River Views
If you're asked which U.S. state is the best for hiking, Connecticut may not come to mind. However, this small but mighty New England state has 142 state parks ranging from the smallest island state park in Connecticut to the lesser-known Bigelow Hollow State Park to the largest shoreline beach state park. One that's on a different shoreline — not the Atlantic Ocean but the Connecticut River — is Gillette Castle State Park. The river travels inland from the ocean and passes by the park, where 200 feet above the water sits a curious building designed by an eccentric early 20th-century actor, director, and playwright. In 1914, William Gillette built what is known as Gillette Castle to resemble a medieval castle, complete with a crumbling aesthetic and hidden passageways. Made of stone, it's perched atop a 184-acre park with serene, wooded trails and river views.
This fairytale state park is a wonderful place to spend the day, especially in summer and fall. The hillside setting by the water alleviates warm temperatures, and fall colors paint the forested river valley golden yellows and vibrant orange. You can take a trip on a scenic ferry accessible by a trail from the park. The Chester-Hadlyme ferry runs from April to November and is so historic that it was once drawn by horses. Gillette Castle State Park is in East Haddam, Connecticut, in the Connecticut River Valley. It's about 45 minutes south of the state capital of Hartford and less than an hour from New Haven.
Visiting Gillette Castle State Park
Gillette Castle State Park is open year-round and is free to visit; the castle has different visitation guidelines, so be sure to check. Among the park's walking trails is a route traveling from the Train Trail (Purple Blaze) to the Blue Trail (Blue Blaze). It's an easy-to-moderate 1.5-mile trail that follows in the path of Gillette's own narrow-gauge railroad. A well-known actor in his time, Gillette was an interesting character who built his own three-mile railroad on his property and hosted guests like Albert Einstein, President Calvin Coolidge, and Charlie Chaplin as passengers on scenic rides. The railroad is no longer functional, but you can walk along its tracks and see its points of interest. One to note is a 75-foot tunnel whose lack of light might deter some walkers.
Follow the Purple Trail over footbridges and trestles and merge onto the Blue Trail. This will take you to the former home of Yukitaka Osaki, a Japanese national, close associate, and employee of Gillette. Of note, as mayor of Tokyo, Osaki's brother was instrumental in Japan's gifting of Washington, D.C.'s famous cherry trees. Beyond Osaki's house, beneath the surface of the water, you can see the wreck of Gillette's houseboat, the Aunt Polly, which was consumed by fire in 1932. This park is an ideal picnic spot — there are no provisions available on the premises, so pack your own lunch and enjoy the beautiful views of the woods and river with its ferries and boaters.
About Gillette Castle
Taking 20 men five years to complete, the 24-room, 14,000-square-foot mansion was customized by Gillette with intricate locks and doors, no two the same, and included hidden stairwells. The actor played Sherlock Holmes more than 1,300 times over the course of 33 years. What's more, he wrote the first authorized Sherlock Holmes adaptation for the stage, came up with the catchphrase "Elementary, my dear fellow" (which evolved into "...my dear Watson"), and originated the character's deerstalker cap, curved pipe, and magnifying glass. A unique personality, he included in his will that his house should "not be sold to some blithering saphead." A practical joker, Gillette used a hidden stairwell door for surprise entrances and strategically placed mirrors in his home to spy on guests. He tucked a well-concealed second tower room in the servants' stairwell, accessed via vertical stairs with a locking mechanism.
Gillette Castle charges $6 for visitors 13 and up and $2 for children 6-12. Those five and under are free. Memorial Day to Labor Day, the castle is open daily 10 a.m. — 4 p.m., then only on weekends through Columbus Day.
Other scenic state parks in Connecticut to consider include Kent Falls, a picturesque park with a waterfall, and Harkness Memorial State Park, a park with a mansion, gorgeous gardens, and a beach. Places to stay near Gillette Castle include the historic Griswold Inn, which was built in 1776 and offers 34 rooms with nightly rates in the $300 range.