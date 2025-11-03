Between Albany And Buffalo Is New York's Famous Canal With A Car-Free Bike Path Passing Picturesque Towns

When the Erie Canal was created between 1817 and 1825, it was an engineering wonder — and still is today. Consisting of an intricate system of 83 locks, the canal made it possible to travel from Albany to Buffalo in five days instead of weeks, shifting the trade routes and putting new towns on the map. The iconic upstate New York waterway spans 524 miles and passes through picturesque villages and historic buildings. Although portions of the canal can be traversed on tour boats, cyclists can experience the canal on a 360-mile car-free bike path that makes for an adventurous trip into the past. Cyclists can take the National Heritage Corridor's "Canalway Challenge" and track their journey, personal goals, and milestones to share with the cycling community. Each summer, visitors can register to join a fully-supported, group bike ride across the entire trail route, which is typically held in July.

The bike trail is broken up into smaller single-day and multi-day portions, with resources available for cyclists and lodging options along the route, as well as tent camping opportunities, including some locations near the Erie Canal locks. There are plenty of intriguing historic sites along the way, including original locks and aqueducts, plus a number of charming boutique shops and eclectic restaurants for a bite to eat, as well as peaceful parks for unwinding after a long bike ride. The Erie Canalway is part of the larger Empire State Trail, New York's 750-mile, multi-use heritage trail that runs from New York City through the Adirondack Mountains.