Between Albany And Buffalo Is New York's Famous Canal With A Car-Free Bike Path Passing Picturesque Towns
When the Erie Canal was created between 1817 and 1825, it was an engineering wonder — and still is today. Consisting of an intricate system of 83 locks, the canal made it possible to travel from Albany to Buffalo in five days instead of weeks, shifting the trade routes and putting new towns on the map. The iconic upstate New York waterway spans 524 miles and passes through picturesque villages and historic buildings. Although portions of the canal can be traversed on tour boats, cyclists can experience the canal on a 360-mile car-free bike path that makes for an adventurous trip into the past. Cyclists can take the National Heritage Corridor's "Canalway Challenge" and track their journey, personal goals, and milestones to share with the cycling community. Each summer, visitors can register to join a fully-supported, group bike ride across the entire trail route, which is typically held in July.
The bike trail is broken up into smaller single-day and multi-day portions, with resources available for cyclists and lodging options along the route, as well as tent camping opportunities, including some locations near the Erie Canal locks. There are plenty of intriguing historic sites along the way, including original locks and aqueducts, plus a number of charming boutique shops and eclectic restaurants for a bite to eat, as well as peaceful parks for unwinding after a long bike ride. The Erie Canalway is part of the larger Empire State Trail, New York's 750-mile, multi-use heritage trail that runs from New York City through the Adirondack Mountains.
Highlights of the Erie Canalway Trail
If you're beginning the journey in Buffalo, be sure to visit the recently revitalized Canalside District, with summer events and outdoor yoga right along the shores of the canal. Another key stop on the Buffalo to Lyons segment is Lockport. Dubbed the "Gateway Trail Town," it's famous for its Flight of Five Locks that date back to 1862. Today, the town is ground zero for Erie Canal history, and cyclists can pop into the Locks District Museum or the Erie Canal Discovery Center to learn more. This trail segment also goes through Rochester, known for its walkable downtown attractions, and it makes a great pitstop during your journey. Meanwhile, in Pittsford or Spencerport, cyclists can take a break from the trail and hop aboard a tour boat to experience the canal from a different perspective.
The 16-mile, Rome to Utica segment begins at Fort Stanwix National Monument, a fascinating and impressive historic site that played an important role in the Revolutionary War, and winds over several bridges and scenic areas. On the Syracuse to Albany segment, the Schoharie Crossing State Historic Site has both original and newer locks, a visitor's center, and the Putman Canal Store. This area is also a popular place for kayaking and canoeing. Another alluring canal-side city is Little Falls, full of art galleries, restaurants, coffee shops, and a favorite local brewery — Rock Valley Brewing Company. If you're ready for a break from the trail and want to spend the night, the Canal Side Inn has cozy rooms and a bistro serving French and American cuisine.
Planning your trip along the Erie Canalway Trail
If you want to camp during your epic bike ride, there are plenty of places to spend the night in the great outdoors. The New York State Canal Map highlights campgrounds at locks and state parks near the trail, while the New York Parks and Trails website lists all sorts of amenities along both the Erie Canalway and broader Empire State Trail. Another great resource for cyclists is WarmShowers.org, a community that provides accommodations and other amenities (like showers) for travelers, or HipCamp.org, which allows travelers to pitch a tent on private properties for an affordable price. Both have earned high marks from users, though be sure to perform your own due diligence before planning a stop.
The Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor also offers trail maps, itineraries, tips, and helpful lists of bicycle repair shops along the route. If you want to begin your journey in Buffalo, you can simply fly into the Buffalo Niagara International Airport. The Amtrak train is another option, as it has train stations in major Erie Canal cities such as Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, and Albany. Amtrak allows bikes up to 50 pounds at no additional charge, but they must be stored in designated areas. Be sure to check ahead, as rules may vary based on the route you're taking.