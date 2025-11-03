One Of America's Oldest Planned Tourist Routes Winds Through Georgia's Gorgeous Forests And Charming Towns
If you love getting off the beaten path to discover new hidden gems, then the Woodpecker Trail should be on your road trip bucket list. Voted one of the 40 most scenic drives in America by Reader's Digest (and the only one in Georgia that made the list), the Woodpecker Trail is also one of the country's oldest tourist routes (over 100 years). The full Woodpecker Trail stretches 620 miles from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Saint Petersburg, Florida, and was once called "the shortest route to Florida's West Coast," but today, the 204-mile Georgia portion gets all the attention. In 2004, the State of Georgia passed a bill designating a portion of Highway 121 as The Woodpecker Trail Highway.
Named after the birds that live in the many pine trees along the way, the Georgia portion of the Woodpecker Trail begins in Augusta, Georgia, and ends at the Florida-Georgia line. The route traverses the eastern side of Georgia and passes some underrated gems, including the Okefenokee Swamp, the South's largest wilderness area that's a paddling and fishing paradise. Travelers can customize their itineraries to stop at key attractions along the way, including some of Georgia's charming small towns, epic barbecue joints, campgrounds and parks, historic homes, farms, and vineyards.
Highlights of the Woodpecker Trail
The Woodpecker Trail crosses through many stop-worthy Georgia towns. Metter, 60 miles west of Savannah, has a fabulous welcome center in a 1930s wooden commissary, which was used for lumber workers. Before leaving Metter, be sure to stop by Jomax BBQ for classic rib platters, sandwiches, and southern favorites. Travelers can take the northern route toward Augusta, past Magnolia Springs Park, which makes a great stop for a picnic or overnight camping. Located in the town of Millen, the park has a beautiful blue-green freshwater spring, small lake, and tent and RV campsites. Continuing north, be sure to stop by the Pineland Bakery in Waynesboro, a mom-and-pop breakfast spot that has homemade glazed donuts and pastries, perfect to take on the road. Once in Augusta, the Augusta Museum of History has multiple collections showcasing the area's intriguing past, with exhibits about the railroad, several wars, automobiles, and local legends.
When traveling south from Metter, the Woodpecker Trail Olive Farm in Glennville is a unique stop with tours of the olive groves from Thursdays through Saturdays. Just a bit further is the Watermelon Creek Vineyard, which is set on 15 picturesque acres and specializes in muscadine grapes and blueberry wine. Adventure travelers can go kayaking or canoeing on the Altamaha River, referred to as "Georgia's little Amazon." The river intersects The Woodpecker Trail Highway near the Big Hammock State National Recreation Area. In Folkston, visitors can book boat ecotours of the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge, an alligator-filled wetland that covers nearly 700 square miles. When nearing the Florida-Georgia line, the Traders Hill Campground and Recreational Area is a great place to recharge and offers a fishing pier and boat ramp.
Planning a trip to the Woodpecker Trail Highway
Although the Woodpecker Trail is beautiful any time of year, spring in Georgia is beautiful, with mild temperatures, fewer crowds, and plenty of colorful wildflowers. If you want to drive the Woodpecker Trail beginning in the south end, a good place to start is Jacksonville, Florida, the coastal resort city with a charming arts scene. If flying in, car rentals are available at Jacksonville International Airport. From there, it's about a 40-minute drive to the Florida-Georgia Line, where The Woodpecker Trail Highway begins just past the St. Mary's River on Route 121/Route 23.
Along the way, there are a handful of vacation rentals and places to stay, including the Serenity Inn, a four-room guesthouse in Cobbtown located about an hour's drive from Savannah. If you're more interested in the northern part of the Woodpecker Trail, you could also fly to the Augusta Regional Airport and rent a car. After experiencing the Woodpecker Trail, another fantastic southeast road trip is Georgia's coastal islands and the Carolina coast.