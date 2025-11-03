One Of America's Oldest Planned Tourist Routes Winds Through Georgia's Gorgeous Forests And Charming Towns

If you love getting off the beaten path to discover new hidden gems, then the Woodpecker Trail should be on your road trip bucket list. Voted one of the 40 most scenic drives in America by Reader's Digest (and the only one in Georgia that made the list), the Woodpecker Trail is also one of the country's oldest tourist routes (over 100 years). The full Woodpecker Trail stretches 620 miles from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Saint Petersburg, Florida, and was once called "the shortest route to Florida's West Coast," but today, the 204-mile Georgia portion gets all the attention. In 2004, the State of Georgia passed a bill designating a portion of Highway 121 as The Woodpecker Trail Highway.

Named after the birds that live in the many pine trees along the way, the Georgia portion of the Woodpecker Trail begins in Augusta, Georgia, and ends at the Florida-Georgia line. The route traverses the eastern side of Georgia and passes some underrated gems, including the Okefenokee Swamp, the South's largest wilderness area that's a paddling and fishing paradise. Travelers can customize their itineraries to stop at key attractions along the way, including some of Georgia's charming small towns, epic barbecue joints, campgrounds and parks, historic homes, farms, and vineyards.