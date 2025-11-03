This Cozy, Quaint Quebec City Offers Scenic Escapes For Kayaking, Mountain Biking, And Waterfalls
Saint-Raymond, a cozy city northwest of Québec City, enjoys a slower pace of life and a beautiful setting that make it a wonderful place for a scenic escape. Quaint as it might be, however, don't let the small-town charm fool you into thinking it's a sleepy place. Serving as a primary gateway to one of the province's premier recreational destinations, Saint-Raymond is a year-round destination for world-class outdoor adventure. This includes mountain bike trails, peaceful kayaking routes, and endless hiking opportunities dotted with cascades and waterfalls.
For those ready to answer the call of the wild, Saint-Raymond's crown jewel is the Vallée Bras-du-Nord, a sprawling territory that's celebrated for some of the best mountain biking in Eastern Canada. The trails cater to all skill levels, winding their way through different terrains and past beautiful vistas. Beyond two wheels, hiking trails crisscross the landscape with lookouts and natural wonders like Delaney Falls, a magnificent waterfall accessible via a five-mile hiking loop. For water rides, the gentle currents of the Bras-du-Nord River make it a serene spot for kayaking and canoeing. For those planning to visit Vallée Bras-du-Nord, prebooking a pass is a must. Purchase a day pass on the valley's website and present your QR code upon arrival to one of the entry points.
Outdoor adventures beyond the Vallée of the Trails
While the Vallée Bras-du-Nord is the main attraction, Saint-Raymond's natural escapes extend across the entire municipality. This includes other biking routes, like Vélopiste Jacques-Cartier/Portneuf, with 42 miles of nature views. For local hiking trails, Mont Laura-Plamondon sits just east of town, and it's considered a moderately challenging route that can be completed in 90 minutes or less with panoramic views of the town and the surrounding Portneuf region. On the other side of town, Sainte-Anne Riverfront Park features an easy-to-walk trail with observation areas and water access. The Sainte-Anne River, which cuts through the middle of town, is also a great spot for non-motorized water activities, like paddling.
In the winter months, the town remains just as active but with a different set of activities. Ski Saint-Raymond offers family-friendly downhill experiences, including inner tube slides with their own lift. Those who prefer engines to gravity can get moving with snowmobile and fat bike adventures in the larger outdoor areas and trails. Vallée Bras-du-Nord is also accessible during the snowy season for would-be hikers. Depending on the trail and conditions, you might be able to explore with boots or crampons, but snowshoes may be necessary for steeper inclines or after a snowdrift. Either way, winter exploration might be your chance to see Delany Falls frozen in place.
Food and fun in Saint-Raymond
Inside the town, the heart of the community is its heritage building, Maison Plamondon, that serves as the cultural hub of Saint-Raymond. The historic red-brick structure sits on one of the main streets, Rue St Joseph, also featuring several local hotels in the heart of downtown. In addition to the much-appreciated sunshine, the summer months also welcome free outdoor concerts by the Sainte-Anne River near the historic Tessier Bridge.
A day spent on the trails or river is best celebrated with an authentic Québec meal, and Saint-Raymond delivers on local tastes. For a regional classic, La Croquée offers several types of gourmet poutine, including not-so-traditional variations like Thai and Sloppy Joe-style poutine, along with appetizing small plates like Parmesan fondue. Le Nocturne, a local favorite for more than 60 years, serves everything from pizza to burgers, but it specializes in Chinese and its signature O'Mari Chicken. You can even bring your own wine and beer. Maybe opt for a bottle from "Canada's Napa Valley" wine region, but you can also arrive with craft beer that was brewed a mile down the street. A microbrewery at Le Roquemont hotel and restaurant offers high-quality milk stouts, fruit sours, New England IPAs, and other craft styles in artistically designed cans.
Québec province is home to several scenic escapes, from a lakeside retreat with forest-framed beaches to a picturesque mountain town with four seasons of action, but Saint-Raymond is much closer to the capital city than both. Saint-Raymond is only a 37-mile drive from Québec City, and the closest major airport, Québec City Jean Lesage International Airport (YQB), is even closer at 28 miles. To reach Saint-Raymond without your own vehicle, Corporation de transport régional de Portneuf (CTRP) offers weekday shuttle service between Saint-Raymond and various spots in Québec City.