This Cozy, Quaint Quebec City Offers Scenic Escapes For Kayaking, Mountain Biking, And Waterfalls

Inside the town, the heart of the community is its heritage building, Maison Plamondon, that serves as the cultural hub of Saint-Raymond. The historic red-brick structure sits on one of the main streets, Rue St Joseph, also featuring several local hotels in the heart of downtown. In addition to the much-appreciated sunshine, the summer months also welcome free outdoor concerts by the Sainte-Anne River near the historic Tessier Bridge.

A day spent on the trails or river is best celebrated with an authentic Québec meal, and Saint-Raymond delivers on local tastes. For a regional classic, La Croquée offers several types of gourmet poutine, including not-so-traditional variations like Thai and Sloppy Joe-style poutine, along with appetizing small plates like Parmesan fondue. Le Nocturne, a local favorite for more than 60 years, serves everything from pizza to burgers, but it specializes in Chinese and its signature O'Mari Chicken. You can even bring your own wine and beer. Maybe opt for a bottle from "Canada's Napa Valley" wine region, but you can also arrive with craft beer that was brewed a mile down the street. A microbrewery at Le Roquemont hotel and restaurant offers high-quality milk stouts, fruit sours, New England IPAs, and other craft styles in artistically designed cans.

Québec province is home to several scenic escapes, from a lakeside retreat with forest-framed beaches to a picturesque mountain town with four seasons of action, but Saint-Raymond is much closer to the capital city than both. Saint-Raymond is only a 37-mile drive from Québec City, and the closest major airport, Québec City Jean Lesage International Airport (YQB), is even closer at 28 miles. To reach Saint-Raymond without your own vehicle, Corporation de transport régional de Portneuf (CTRP) offers weekday shuttle service between Saint-Raymond and various spots in Québec City.