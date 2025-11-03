This Affordable Man-Made Lake Is The Perfect Alternative To Italy's Famous Lake Como
Tucked among the vast meadows and forested hills of southeastern Poland, Lake Solina provides a scenic lakeside experience similar to Italy's Lake Como, but at a fraction of the cost. The lake is known for its breathtaking landscapes, natural wilderness surroundings, and peaceful atmosphere. With quiet beaches, exciting water sports, and a wide variety of outdoor activities, this area in the Bieszczady Mountains offers luxury at a value that few others in Europe can match.
Lake Solina ranks as the largest human-made reservoir in Poland. It was formed in 1968 following the construction of the Solina Dam, which is the tallest concrete dam in the country. Today, the lake covers more than 8 square miles and stretches across 160 kilometers of shoreline. It functions as an energy source, flood control system, and a tourism destination where visitors can enjoy activities like kayaking, paddle boarding, and sailing. What makes Lake Solina truly stand out is its value: Not only is everything in the area affordable, but Poland presents a favorable exchange rate to the U.S. dollar. With a travel budget stretching further here than it would in other famous lake destinations elsewhere in Europe, visitors can enjoy glamorous five-star amenities, spa experiences, and fine dining without the high prices you'd pay in glitzy Lake Como.
Stay in luxury hotels for an affordable price around Lake Solina
Just as Lake Como is fringed with idyllic waterside villages, from the undeniably romantic town of Bellagio to Varenna, one of Rick Steves' favorite beach hideaways, the banks of Lake Solina are also dotted with picturesque villages that stretch from the blue waters to the green hills. Like Lake Como, each picturesque village boasts beautiful luxury resorts, spas, and hotels — however, here you'll find them all at affordable prices.
At Sztygarka Hetmańska Resort in the village of Solina, guests can enjoy suites with king-size beds, balconies overlooking the lake, and modern amenities for around $100 per night. The resort's rustic restaurant and terrace overlooking the lake and mountains make it an ideal spot for travelers seeking a charming and inexpensive retreat. Nearby, the Hotel Solina Resort & Spa in Myczkowce features indoor pools and jacuzzis, a spa center, and a restaurant and café that serves traditional Polish cuisine. Many rooms open onto views of the surrounding forest and lake. Standard rooms typically start around $87 per night, which would barely cover a basic hotel room near Lake Como.
Explore local Polish cuisine at budget-friendly prices
Around Lake Solina, plenty of restaurants serve authentic Polish cuisine, like a bowl of hearty borscht and plates of buttery pierogis, with views of the water. Karczma Solina – Jędrulowa Chata uses local ingredients from the Bieszczady Mountains to offer a wide variety of regional dishes and Georgian wines. Inside the timber restaurant, guests can have a 3-course meal, such as pierogi ($10.68), pork schnitzel ($11.50), and a local dessert, like a pistachio cheesecake ($8). The total comes out to be less than $40 per person at the time of writing, including drinks, which range from $3 to $5.
A short drive away, Karmnik also offers a budget-friendly but gastronomic experience in a modern, spacious setting. A multi-course meal of traditional Polish specialties like beet soup and lake trout with rosemary can be enjoyed in a similarly affordable price range. For those who prefer something more casual, bars and stalls near Lake Solina serve baguette sandwiches, Polish smoked cheese, and hamburgers for under $10. Wherever you choose to satisfy your appetite, you can be sure it won't cost you nearly as much as dining around Lake Como.
To experience Lake Solina, the closest airport is Rzeszów-Jasionka Airport, which is located 2.5 hours away by car. Another option is to fly out from Kraków, which is known as the unsung city with Europe's best preserved medieval center. The Kraków John Paul II International Airport offers more flights and international connections. From Kraków, the drive to Lake Solina takes approximately 4 hours. The journey is well worth it for travelers seeking a budget-friendly way to experience a quieter side of Poland that's rich in nature and outdoor activities, as well as affordable luxury.