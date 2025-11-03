Outside New Haven Is Connecticut's 'Brass City' With A Revitalized Downtown, Museums, And Historic Charm

Ever since it was established in 1877, Waterbury has become a town that celebrates American history, culture, and art. One way this is done is through an abundance of museums. Some showcase the area's history, and others stimulate your creativity through interactive exhibits and unique experiences.

History lovers will enjoy the Mattatuck Museum, which opened way back in 1912. This museum dives into the history of the town through the Orton P. Camp Jr. History Exhibit, which highlights how the citizens of Waterbury had to adapt to changing industries and disruptive world events. It also features an ever-changing array of both contemporary and historic art exhibits.

Waterbury was also home to the Waterbury Clock Company, which became the largest clock manufacturing facility in America in the early 1900s. During that time, the women who worked there painted the clock dials with radium, bringing their fine brushes to a point by sticking the bristles in their mouths. Hundreds of women, known as the 'radium girls, ' suffered radium poisoning from this act. Waterbury used to have a museum that documented these cases as well as showcased some of the Waterbury Clock Company's most brilliant pieces, but it closed in 2015. However, the American Clock and Watch Museum in Bristol is less than half an hour away from Waterbury and houses a huge collection of timepieces for those interested.