Outside New Haven Is Connecticut's 'Brass City' With A Revitalized Downtown, Museums, And Historic Charm
Waterbury, also known as the Brass City, is a medium-sized city just outside of New Haven, Connecticut. At about an hour south of Bradley International Airport, Waterbury is a great stop on a history-filled Connecticut road trip. This area is full of gorgeous rivers and streams, hence the name "Waterbury," but it has also made a name for itself by being one of the major hubs for the brass industry during the World Wars.
Today, Waterbury is a place full of historic charm. The downtown area has recently been fully revitalized through six initiatives: the reimagining of the Howland-Hughes building, renovations to the University of Connecticut's downtown campus, upgrades to the Palace Theater, an expansion of the Mattatuck Museum, downtown restaurants, and a sprucing up of the Waterbury Green. There are still several initiatives that are underway, like highway and infrastructure improvements. With all these improvements, Waterbury has become a town worth visiting.
Historic museums in Waterbury
Ever since it was established in 1877, Waterbury has become a town that celebrates American history, culture, and art. One way this is done is through an abundance of museums. Some showcase the area's history, and others stimulate your creativity through interactive exhibits and unique experiences.
History lovers will enjoy the Mattatuck Museum, which opened way back in 1912. This museum dives into the history of the town through the Orton P. Camp Jr. History Exhibit, which highlights how the citizens of Waterbury had to adapt to changing industries and disruptive world events. It also features an ever-changing array of both contemporary and historic art exhibits.
Waterbury was also home to the Waterbury Clock Company, which became the largest clock manufacturing facility in America in the early 1900s. During that time, the women who worked there painted the clock dials with radium, bringing their fine brushes to a point by sticking the bristles in their mouths. Hundreds of women, known as the 'radium girls, ' suffered radium poisoning from this act. Waterbury used to have a museum that documented these cases as well as showcased some of the Waterbury Clock Company's most brilliant pieces, but it closed in 2015. However, the American Clock and Watch Museum in Bristol is less than half an hour away from Waterbury and houses a huge collection of timepieces for those interested.
Other adventures near Waterbury
The Palace Theater was a major focus of the downtown revitalization project, which restored it to all its Renaissance Revival glory. Today, world-class acts come to this beautiful theater, including Broadway productions and concerts, but it's also a popular wedding venue. If you want a taste of the rich history, you can book a tour here.
The Naugatuck River Valley is also incredibly scenic, with rolling hills and quaint towns like Waterbury and Thomaston. For a great scenic drive out of Waterbury, try the James H. Darcey Memorial Scenic Highway (SR 8), which has been recognized by AAA as a "peaceful respite" in Connecticut. This drive connects Waterbury with Winstead and passes by the Mattatuck State Forest and Black Rock State Park if you want to do a little scenic hiking along the way. The Naugatuck River Valley has some of the best foliage tours in New England, so for the best experience, visit in October, when the trees turn a vibrant array of colors.
Waterbury is a great day stop to add to your trip since it's only about forty minutes away from New Haven. Full of rich history and freshly renovated, the Brass City is dressed up for a history-filled visit. If you're already visiting the New Haven area, check out Waterbury or one of the other cute Connecticut towns with New England charm.