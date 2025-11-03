Missouri's Picturesque City In The Ozark Mountains Boasts Scenic Trails, Lively Festivals, And Rustic Charm

Missouri is an outdoor enthusiast's dream, with fertile plains, rolling hills, and, to the south, the craggy peaks of the Ozark Mountains — perfect for a fall getaway, according to Samantha Brown. One tiny little city in the foothills of the Ozarks provides easy access to underrated scenic trails, with several located less than an hour away. Its annual festivals, stunning views, and rustic, small-town charm make Mountain View a must-see in Missouri.

Thanks to its proximity to Ozark trails, Mountain View makes a good base of operations, allowing you to explore multiple trails over a few days. Most trails in the area are fairly beginner-friendly and have incredible mountain and riverside views. It is quite off the beaten path, though, with the closest international airport at St. Louis, 191 miles (more than 3 hours) away along I-44. Alternatively, you can take a flight to the quirky 'Queen of the Ozarks' city of Springfield, and then make the 113-mile (approximately 1 hour 45 minutes) drive down US-60 to Mountain View. If you're up to spending a few days exploring Ozark trails, stay at the local Honeysuckle Inn — rated highly on TripAdvisor for its friendly, homely atmosphere — or at the Dragonfly Bed and Breakfast, a large, pet-friendly Airbnb with a perfect 5-star rating thanks to its ambience and amenities like a game room and barbecue grill.

Keep a car around during your trip to and from Mountain View. Most of the trails are fairly close by, but you still need to drive a few miles to get there. The nearest trail is the Barn Hollow Natural Area, just over 4 miles north of Mountain View, while others, like Echo Bluff State Park, Twin Pines Conservation Education Center, and the Jack's Fork River trails are between 23 and 50 miles away.