Missouri's Picturesque City In The Ozark Mountains Boasts Scenic Trails, Lively Festivals, And Rustic Charm
Missouri is an outdoor enthusiast's dream, with fertile plains, rolling hills, and, to the south, the craggy peaks of the Ozark Mountains — perfect for a fall getaway, according to Samantha Brown. One tiny little city in the foothills of the Ozarks provides easy access to underrated scenic trails, with several located less than an hour away. Its annual festivals, stunning views, and rustic, small-town charm make Mountain View a must-see in Missouri.
Thanks to its proximity to Ozark trails, Mountain View makes a good base of operations, allowing you to explore multiple trails over a few days. Most trails in the area are fairly beginner-friendly and have incredible mountain and riverside views. It is quite off the beaten path, though, with the closest international airport at St. Louis, 191 miles (more than 3 hours) away along I-44. Alternatively, you can take a flight to the quirky 'Queen of the Ozarks' city of Springfield, and then make the 113-mile (approximately 1 hour 45 minutes) drive down US-60 to Mountain View. If you're up to spending a few days exploring Ozark trails, stay at the local Honeysuckle Inn — rated highly on TripAdvisor for its friendly, homely atmosphere — or at the Dragonfly Bed and Breakfast, a large, pet-friendly Airbnb with a perfect 5-star rating thanks to its ambience and amenities like a game room and barbecue grill.
Keep a car around during your trip to and from Mountain View. Most of the trails are fairly close by, but you still need to drive a few miles to get there. The nearest trail is the Barn Hollow Natural Area, just over 4 miles north of Mountain View, while others, like Echo Bluff State Park, Twin Pines Conservation Education Center, and the Jack's Fork River trails are between 23 and 50 miles away.
Walk along the scenic mountain and riverside trails near Mountain View
The real draw of Mountain View is its proximity to underrated trails in the Ozarks. Unlike some of Missouri's most popular trails, like the one at Taum Sauk State Park, which has Missouri's highest peak, the ones near Mountain View are less crowded, so you can enjoy the trails relatively undisturbed. The nearest trail to Mountain View is Barn Hollow Natural Area — a 1.2-mile canyon with tall dolomite bluffs and a stream that empties into Jack's Fork River. The trail here is pretty short, just half a mile from the parking lot to the bluffs overlooking the canyon. However, the short walk includes stunning views of the stream and is also a popular spot for local bird-watching.
Further away (35 to 40 miles) near the town of Eminence are two other popular local trails: Echo Bluff State Park and Lick Log Hollow Trail. Echo Bluff State Park has multiple hiking and biking trails, but the most well-known is the Current River Trail, an 8-mile hike between three state parks: Round Spring, Echo Bluff State Park, and Current River State Park. The Lick Log Hollow Trail is a shorter, mile-long interpretive hike through rough dirt paths and along warbling streams.
Closer to Mountain View, around 23 miles to the east along US-60, is the Twin Pines Conservation Education Center, which contains four trails, including a tree ID trail and a loop trail beginning at the parking lot. Part of the trail is even accessible by wheelchair. The Center also has family-friendly educational tours that take you through the history, native animals, and native vegetation of the Ozarks.
Let your hair down at the annual Pioneer Days and summer music festivals
Every year, Mountain View hosts two highly anticipated festivals. For those who dislike the heavy commercialization and crowds of festivals in massive cities, try experiencing the warmth and fun of a small-town local festival. Each festival features music, food, and drinks in abundance, allowing locals and visitors alike to let their hair down for a day and enjoy a family-friendly night together.
If you're hiking the trails near Mountain View in the summer, you might want to stick around until June, as that's when the town gets ready for its annual Summer Music Festival. Organized by the Mountain View Chamber of Commerce, the festival celebrates local musicians and vendors, with artists from nearby towns coming in to perform and local food trucks selling delicious snacks. In fact, at the time of writing this article, the organizers have even announced a sequel Fall Festival in October, thanks to the success of the Summer Festival.
If you're planning to participate in the Fall Music Festival, show up a few days earlier to experience the town's Pioneer Days festival at the end of September. The Pioneer Days festival celebrates the history of Mountain View and its early settlers. Enjoy a day of food, drinks, and friendly competitions, then finish off the day with a parade featuring decorated trucks and vintage cars trundling along the main street, passing by brick-and-mortar stores, cozy eateries, and canopy-covered vendors.